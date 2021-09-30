"Nowhere near fair" - Claressa Shields claims Amanda Serrano was underpaid for her fight on Jake Paul's undercard

Claressa Shields has claimed that Amanda Serrano was underpaid for her fight on Jake Paul's undercard.

Many people in the boxing community have lately been speaking out about pay inequality for women in the sport of boxing. The pay gap in boxing is significantly different among male and female boxers.

While speaking to MMA Junkie, Shields said:

"Amanda Serrano fought for 75,000. My last purse when I fought with Showtime was for 350k. Where is the justice? Amanda Serrano's the seven-time division world champion, 40-0 with 32 knockouts. Like 75,000 and how much Tyron Woodley get paid and how much did Jake Paul get paid?... But she gets 75,000. Come on now, like that's not even nowhere near fair."

"Look I understand and I love what he's trying to do by speaking on women's boxing or for speaking on boxing. Look I respect it but, no woman should have to fight on the undercard of somebody she's more accomplished than and if they want to do that, go ahead."

Catch Claressa Shields talking about Amanda Serrano being underpaid below:

According to the Ohio State Athletic Commission, both Paul and Woodley earned an official purse of $2,000,000 but the world-renowned boxer Amanda Serrano earned just $75,000 for her bout.

Amanda Serrano faced Yamileth Mercado in a ten-round bout on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley. Serrano dominated the entire fight and won the bout via unanimous decision.

Jake Paul faced his toughest test to date in former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The 24-year-old YouTube sensation-turned-boxer went the distance for the first time in his career and won the eight-round bout via a split decision.

The Sporting News @sportingnews



As a result, everyone on the undercard is receiving a record payday.



#PaulWoodley Jake Paul is taking less money in his fight vs. Tyron Woodley so others can make more.As a result, everyone on the undercard is receiving a record payday. Jake Paul is taking less money in his fight vs. Tyron Woodley so others can make more.



As a result, everyone on the undercard is receiving a record payday.



#PaulWoodley https://t.co/aeMFLSqqWn

Amanda Serrano signs with Jake Paul's new company

Jake Paul's new company, Most Valuable Promotions, has signed its first acquisition, Amanda Serrano. to a promotional deal. The 24-year-old and his adviser, Nakisa Bidarian, founded Most Valuable Promotions earlier this year.

Also Read

The aim of their company is to help other boxers expand their profile and maximize their brand like 'The Problem Child' has.

Amanda Serrano @Serranosisters

Sincerely, Boxings GWOAT I’m excited to announce my signing to @MostVpromotions Together w @jakepaul and @BAVAFASports we’ll elevate womens boxing. I’ve always let my in ring performance speak for itself. Going fwd I’m going to be speaking about it. No more sweet silent Serrano.Sincerely, Boxings GWOAT I’m excited to announce my signing to @MostVpromotions Together w @jakepaul and @BAVAFASports we’ll elevate womens boxing. I’ve always let my in ring performance speak for itself. Going fwd I’m going to be speaking about it. No more sweet silent Serrano.

Sincerely, Boxings GWOAT https://t.co/t7Ty0jrPUq

Mark Hunt's lawsuit against the UFC may be a big win for the fighters - read more here!

Edited by Jack Cunningham