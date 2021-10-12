Coach Eric Nicksick reveals the biggest challenge Ciryl Gane poses to Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou's coach Eric Nicksick has shared his thoughts on the biggest danger that 'The Predator' will face in his upcoming fight against Ciryl Gane.

Nicksick recently sat down for an interview with Morning Kombat's Luke Thomas. At one point during the conversation, Thomas asked the coach what makes 'Bon Gamin' a tough challenge for Ngannou. Nicksick replied:

"I think his [Ciryl Gane's] composure, I think his efficiency. I think efficiency comes to mind when I see him. I was more impressed with his [Alexander] Volkov fight than anything [else]. I thought Volkov was gonna pose the biggest challenge. I wanted to see what he did with Volkov and he answered all those questions. So, when I look at Gane, I see a very efficient striker, very fluid, light on his feet."

Nicksick went on to reveal how Ngannou's team have planned to tackle the challenges posed by the French interim champ.

"Maybe try to get him out of his element in some regards. Make it uncomfortable for him so he just doesn't have that fluidity throughout his rounds. We're gonna have to do some things to make him feel panicked and I think those are gonna be our biggest challenges to be quite honest with you."

Ciryl Gane is coming off a TKO victory against the always-dangerous Derrick Lewis at UFC 265. The victory saw 'Bon Gamin' crowned the interim heavyweight champion.

Before that, Gane delivered an impressive performance against Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30. Against the Russian, he took home a unanimous decision win.

Ciryl Gane vs. Francis Ngannou is targeted for UFC 270

The UFC is targeting a heavyweight unification showdown between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane for UFC 270. The winner of the fight will be declared the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

The two fighters had previously trained together and sparred with one another at the MMA Factory in Paris, France.

