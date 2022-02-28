 "The great warriors do the easy path" - Coach Javier Mendez's pep talk to Islam Makhachev ahead of Bobby Green fight 

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently released footage of the final moments of Islam Makhachev's training camp ahead of his UFC Vegas 49 outing against Bobby Green. In the video, Coach Javier Mendez was seen boosting Makhachev's morale.

The American Kickboxing Academy head honcho was seen advising Makhachev to avoid a striking contest with 'King' inside the octagon. Instead, he suggested that Makhachev do what he does best and take the fight to the ground.

"[Bobby Green] has a bigger chance in the stand-up, to be honest with you. I know you can outstrike him. But why do we want to do that? We don't want to do that. The great warriors do the easy path, right? Make it easy, make it exciting. That's who you are and that's what you're going to do."

Check out Javier Mendez's interaction with Islam Makhachev below:

In the main event of UFC Vegas 49, Makhachev managed to easily overcome the challenge presented by Bobby Green in the first round. It took Makhachev a little over three minutes to bring the catchweight bout to an end.

Islam Makhachev has since turned his attention towards the UFC lightweight title and hopes to lay claim to the throne by the end of this year. With Dana White backing him for a shot at gold, Makhachev will likely challenge either Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje for gold before 2023 arrives.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reminisces about his UFC career as he tries on Islam Makhachev's gloves

In the same video, Khabib Nurmagomedov was seen trying on Islam Makhachev's gloves before his fight. He described the feeling of donning the 4-oz gloves, admitting that nothing had changed and they still felt and smelled the same.

However, he turned towards the cameraman and demanded that they not ask him the age-old question of his potential return to the octagon and just let him enjoy the brief moment in peace.

"I know what you want to ask me. Just be quiet. Let me enjoy this. Always same. Same smell."

Khabib Nurmagomedov most recently featured in a fight against Justin Gaethje in October 2020 at UFC 254. He hung his gloves up for good after submitting 'The Highlight' in the second round.

Jim @MMA_Jim What a way to go out. Khabib Nurmagomedov finishes Justin Gaethje and then retires #UFC254 What a way to go out. Khabib Nurmagomedov finishes Justin Gaethje and then retires #UFC254 https://t.co/bmmcbMuibU

'The Eagle' has since directed his energy towards his coaching and promotional duties with Eagle FC, in addition to a number of business ventures.

Edited by Harvey Leonard