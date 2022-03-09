"Colby has no boundaries"- Chael Sonnen gives his take on the persona of Colby Covington

Chael Sonnen believes Colby Covington's trash talk knows no limits. According to the former UFC fighter, 'Chaos' will do anything to maintain his 'heel' persona.

Sonnen, who's known for his own brand of pro wrestling-style trash talk, recently revealed that he sometimes feels uncomfortable with Covington's antics. During his appearance on a recent episode of The Fight with Teddy Atlas podcast, he said:

"Whatever hatchet they had [Covington and Masvidal], this is how we decided to settle it. When it got settled, it settled nothing. And he [Covington] turned right on to the next guy which happened to be Dustin Poirier. And you're right, he goes pretty far. I am one of the guys that started [trash talking]... Even I, and I am not a prude on this, but even I get uncomfortable sometimes. Colby has no boundaries."

Chael Sonnen also referred to an incident where Mike Tyson claimed that all of his trash talk was an act following the legendary boxer's bout against Lennox Lewis. Sonnen claimed that he felt like he had been cheated out of his money.

He added that he appreciates Colby Covington for retaining the hatred even after his fights, rather than breaking his character. Covington insulted former teammate Dustin Poirier's family while calling out 'The Diamond' following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.

Did Colby Covington take a page out of Chael Sonnen's book?

Colby Covington and Chael Sonnen have quite a lot in common. Both former title challengers were standout collegiate wrestlers hailing from the state of Oregon and are known for their signature brands of trash talk.

Around a decade ago, Sonnen rose to fame with his epic trash talk despite an average professional record. He became the center of attraction in every press conference he participated in, using his unrivaled wit and humor to belittle and mock his opponents.

While Covington's rise to fame has certain similarities to that of 'The American Gangster', there is one major difference.

Sonnen's trash talk comprised witty insults objectively made to play the part of the 'heel'. The self-proclaimed 'Bad Guy' often delivered carefully constructed monologs and eventually gained a cult following for his humorous approach to fight promotion. On the flipside, Covington's mean and personal remarks at his opponents are intended to draw a much stronger reaction, from fighters and fans alike.

