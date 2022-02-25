"He's not a well-rounded fighter" - Colby Covington claims he can take down Israel Adesanya and 'drown him' in potential fight

Colby Covington has claimed that he can take down Israel Adesanya with ease and will be dominant if he moves up to the UFC middleweight division in the future.

Adesanya is the 185-pound division titleholder right now and he is ranked No.2 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound list. Meanwhile, Covington is the No.1 welterweight contender.

During a recent chat with Yahoo Sports, 'Chaos' stressed that 'The Last Stylebender' is not a well-rounded fighter.

"You know I am not opposed to going up to 185 pounds [middleweight division] and beating up 'The [Last] Stylebender'. That guy, he is not a well-rounded fighter. He can't keep up with my pace. I know I can take him down and drown him. So there is still a lot of options out there for me. If I don't get a chance to do my third fight with [Kamaru] Usman, it is okay," said Covington.

Former interim 170-pound weight class champ Covington will square off against fellow two-time title challenger and best friend-turned-arch rival Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272 next.

Israel Adesanya will most likely make his next UFC middleweight title defense against Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya, on the other hand, just defeated Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision (48-47 x2 and 49-46) in a rematch at UFC 271 on February 12, 2022.

Following his victory, Adesanya expressed his desire to fight again in June this year. He called out another UFC 271 fighter and No.2-ranked middleweight star Jared Cannonier. The Nigerian sensation has reiterated the same in several other interviews.

"I know June doesn't have a pay-per-view yet. But like I said, I'm the big dog in the yard now and I know the other dog Jared Cannonier just did some work tonight. So yeah, I'm pissing in his case next time in June. Watch me!" said Adesanya.

Cannonier beat Derek Brunson via knockout using lethal elbows on the same card. Even UFC president Dana White added that he can't say no to 'The Killa Gorilla' now when it comes to a title shot.

Adesanya holds a 22-1 win-loss record in his professional mixed martial arts career so far, while Cannonier is currently 15-5.

