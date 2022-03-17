"I'll pick him up and drop him on his f***ing head" - Colby Covington claims Israel Adesanya will not be able to stop his American wrestling 

Colby Covington seems quite confident about his chances of beating UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in a potential clash. 'Chaos' has previously spoken about a potential move to 185lbs to take on Adesanya.

The former interim champ yet again reiterated his intention to lock horns with 'The Last Stylebender' inside the octagon. Covington feels his wrestling will be too much for Adesanya to handle. In a potential clash, 'Chaos' claims he'll pick up the champ and "drop him on his f***ing head."

During a recent interaction with Submission Radio, Covington said:

"Why can't I fight Adesanya? That guy can't stop my wrestling. I'll pick him up and drop him on his f***ing head. He's a cardio kickboxer, they got enough cardio kickboxers and women's classes around the US, you know, like I could go join one of those as well but but you know, I decided to pick up hard, grueling American wrestling and so I don't think Adesanya can stop my American wrestling and i don't think he's that good a fighter."

Watch Covington's interview below:

Colby Covington isn't planning on making middleweight his new home despite interest in Israel Adesanya matchup

Colby Covington has made it clear that despite his interest in a potential clash with Israel Adesanya, he isn't planning on making 185lbs his new home. Covington said he's interested in fighting Adesanya at middleweight because it's a big fight and he's confident he can beat the Nigerian-born Kiwi.

At the moment, Covington is interested in two big fights for his next octagon outing. One being a middleweight title clash with Adesanya and the other, a grudge match with former ATT teammate Dustin Poirier.

"As the pound-for-pound number one people's champion, I just want to give the fans the biggest and best fights possible. I don't cut any weight to go to 170 so I'm not going to be going up to 85 and make it a full-time home but i'm waiting for the big fight to present themselves and the two biggest fights in my mind - go beat up Adsanya. The guy just has cardiokickboxing, he's not that good of a fighter, he's not well-rounded he can't stop my American wrestling... or fight Dustin [Poirier], you know, another guy who said it's on sight he wants to come to my weight class 170," Covington said.

