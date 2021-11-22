"Him doing it with steroids and me doing it naturally" - Colby Covington claims he and Kamaru Usman are a cut above all other UFC welterweights

Colby Covington believes that he and 170-pound king Kamaru Usman are in a different league to the other fighters in the UFC's welterweight division.

Speaking in an interview with Submission Radio, 'Chaos' praised himself and Usman, saying the two were a class apart from the other welterweights in the division. However, Covington's compliment was backhanded as he went on to once again accuse 'The Nigerian Nightmare' of using steroids:

"I mean it's pretty clear that myself and Marty [Kamaru Usman] are the clear-cut top of the division, the top of the mountain. There's just no one that can do what we do and that's him doing it with steroids and me doing it naturally. So, you will see who is the more gifted fighter in the long run. I'm still gonna be here and still be getting better every day. But there's no other contenders that can fight like that, that can put on the volume, can power strike you, can knock you out with one punch, can take you down, can submit you. There's no fighters that are well-rounded like that. So, I just don't see anybody giving him the challenge," said Colby Covington.

You can watch the full Colby Covington interview below:

Colby Covington believes only he can beat Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington is of the belief that only he possesses the necessary skills to get the better of Kamaru Usman in the octagon:

"I just don't see anybody giving him a challenge. I'm the only one that can do it and I'm the last hope and I know I'm gonna be the guy that shocks the world and lets him know that he's not this superhuman person. He's not this pound-for-pound number one fighter... he's beatable, he's a human."

'Chaos' and Usman have now gone to war on two occasions in the octagon: once at UFC 245 and again at UFC 268. In both fights, it was 'The Nigerian Nightmare' who walked away with the victory.

