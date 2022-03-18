"I'm happy that she finally took the right measures" - Colby Covington on Jon Jones' fiancee leaving him

Colby Covington chimed in with his thoughts after Jon Jones' recent split with his ex-fiancee Jessie Moses.

Jones, who was recently arrested in Las Vegas on charges of domestic violence, announced on Twitter that Moses had left him. The former UFC light heavyweight champion also said he was told she wouldn't be coming back.

Covington apparently feels no sympathy for his former college roommate. During an interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, Covington said:

"I was giving him honest information. He finally... He used to beat her a lot, you know. A couple of times he left her bloodied but I guess he finally beat some sense into her. So she finally came to her senses that she needed to leave him. He's a dirtbag, he's a scumbag. Look at the guy, he's just a complete criminal, felon. Just a piece of sh** demonic person. So, you know, I'm happy that she finally took the right measures and is getting some help in her life."

Check out our exclusive interview with Colby Covington:

Covington's comments, of course, were a rehash of his tweet after the news initially went out. In February, 'Chaos' told Jones that he "finally knocked some sense" into Moses.

The multi-time welterweight title challenger also told Sportskeeda MMA that Jones probably won't change as "he's not learning from his mistakes."

Jorge Masvidal says Jon Jones warned him about Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal revealed that Jon Jones used to warn him about Colby Covington. According to 'Gamebred', Jones claimed that Covington used to steal from him back when they were roommates. In an interview with ESPN MMA, Masvidal said:

"Jon Jones warned me numerous times. Me and Jon Jones weren’t even cool like that. We hadn’t spoken too much. But he sent a couple messages to me via our manager at the time. Like, ‘Man, watch this guy. He stole my clothes. My clothes don’t even fit him. He robbed me of money before we left the room. I never talked to him again.'"

Watch Jorge Masvidal's interview below:

Masvidal and Covington recently collided in a highly anticipated grudge match at UFC 272. 'Chaos' earned the decision after dominating for five rounds.

Meanwhile, Jones has not competed inside the octagon since defeating Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. He's long been rumored to make his heavyweight debut sometime in 2022.

Edited by David Andrew