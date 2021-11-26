"He knows who his daddy is" - Colby Covington explains why he doesn't care about fighting Jorge Masvidal anymore

Colby Covington thinks Jorge Masvidal is scared to fight him.

After his loss to Kamaru Usman in their championship rematch at UFC 268, Covington called out his former American Top Team (ATT) training partner Masvidal.

'Chaos' and 'Gamebred' have had a long-lasting feud. The former eventually left ATT due to that and joined the MMA Masters gym.

During a recent conversation with MMA Fighting's Mike Heck, Covington claimed he no longer cared about fighting the 'BMF' titleholder.

"He had told a close friend of mine that when I was still training at the old gym, he came up to me after I beat Demian Maia, the guy who smoked him. He was like, 'Oh Colby, I'm gonna baptize him.' He'd never say that to my face. He's just trying to act funny, trying to act like he's tough and is a street thug. That guy is such a little b***h. Every time he came around me, dude just tucked his tail between his legs... This fight was supposed to happen for eight months last year. So I'm not gonna get my hopes up. I could give a f**k less about fighting this guy. He's a bum. I have nothing to prove. He's scared and he knows who his daddy is. I am just gonna keep making the best fights that the people want."

Watch Colby Covington in conversation with MMA Fighting's Mike Heck below:

Jorge Masvidal has only fought Kamaru Usman since 2019

Jorge Masvidal has had only two fights in the last two years, both of which came against the No.1 men's pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, Kamaru Usman.

Usman successfully defended his welterweight belt with wins over Masvidal via unanimous decision at UFC 251 last July and TKO at UFC 261 in April this year.

'Gamebred' was scheduled to face No.3-ranked contender Leon Edwards at UFC 269 in December. However, he pulled out of the bout due to an injury.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Two years ago today, Jorge Masvidal returned from his self-imposed hiatus to knock out Darren Till in front of a stunned London crowd.



This was the first of three wins during an undefeated 2019 campaign that Masvidal would dub "The Resurrection." Two years ago today, Jorge Masvidal returned from his self-imposed hiatus to knock out Darren Till in front of a stunned London crowd.This was the first of three wins during an undefeated 2019 campaign that Masvidal would dub "The Resurrection." https://t.co/Rkb8jLLy1V

Jorge Masvidal's last victory came against Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244 in November 2019.

Masvidal had two prior victories that year over Darren Till and Ben Askren. He finished 'Funky' with a flying knee in just five seconds at UFC 239, marking the fastest knockout in UFC history.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

His three-bout winning streak that year followed a two-fight skid in 2017 and an inactive 2018.

Edited by Harvey Leonard