Come on Drake, you're better than that - Colby Covington fires shots at Drake for betting on Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington has fired shots at Drake for betting on Jorge Masvidal after he bet $275,000 on Masvidal to defeat Covington in their welterweight grudge match. The fight transpired at UFC 272 on March 5 and witnessed Covington beat Masvidal via unanimous decision.

Resultantly, Drake ended up losing $275,000. To make up for this, Masvidal later offered to buy him dinner the next time the Canadian rapper was in Miami.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Highlights from a five-round dust-up in Las Vegas... After all the history between them, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal finally met in the middle of the octagon at #UFC272 Highlights from a five-round dust-up in Las Vegas... After all the history between them, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal finally met in the middle of the octagon at #UFC272 👊Highlights from a five-round dust-up in Las Vegas... https://t.co/S9UTOddnO7

During an appearance on Full Send Podcast, Covington was asked whether he was annoyed by Drake for betting against him. ‘Chaos’ replied by sounding off on both Drake and Jorge Masvidal.

Additionally, Colby Covington also jibed at the comparisons between Cuban-American MMA megastar Masvidal and Tony Montana (the iconic Cuban character from the 1983 film Scarface). Covington also referred to Masvidal as ‘Phoney Montana’ and stated:

“I mean, how do you put your money on ‘Phoney Montana?’ Come on, Drake. Like, you’re better than that. Like, how did Drake even become something? Wasn’t he like some little boyhood star in Canada or something like that, isn’t that? Like, come on. There’s nothing gangster about that, Drake. You’re soft, bro. You’re not a gangster.”

Additionally, in response to the podcast hosts asking whether Covington really doesn’t like Drake, he explained:

“I used to like [him] until he bet against me. So, now, you know, it’s war.”

When asked if he’ll slap Drake when he sees him, Covington said:

“I mean, if I see him, I can’t say what’s gonna happen, you know. I don’t know if I’ll be able to contain myself. That’s why they call me ‘Chaos.’"

Furthermore, Covington noted that Drake betting against him motivated him to perform even better. ‘Chaos’ insinuated that he loves it when people bet against him.

Watch the Full Send Podcast episode featuring Colby Covington in the video below:

Daniel Rodriguez on Colby Covington pressing charges against Jorge Masvidal

Leading up to their UFC 272 fight, Covington made a few, extremely personal remarks regarding Masvidal, particularly about his children. A few days after their fight, ‘Gamebred’ attacked Covington outside a Miami restaurant. Covington subsequently pressed charges and is pursuing a legal case against Masvidal, who’s set to appear in court on April 21.

Fellow UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez claimed that he wasn’t surprised to see ‘Chaos’ press charges. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Rodriguez condemned Colby Covington and said:

"Snitches get stitches around here homie. That's a big, how you gonna like go and talk about someone's family and then you can't handle one, he runs up on you defending his family and then go and press charges. You look like a punk bro."

