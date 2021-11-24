Colby Covington gives a timeline of how long he intends to continue with his MMA career

Colby Covington feels he will probably fight for another five years before hanging up his boots.

Covington currently holds a 16-3 record in his professional MMA career. He lost his rematch against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 on November 6. 'Chaos' is still ranked as the No.1 contender in the UFC's 170-pound weight class. He has been Usman's toughest test till date.

During a recent conversation with combat sports reporter James Lynch for MMA News, Covington claimed that he is looking to retire when he turns 38 years old:

"I think probably like five years. I think like 38. Glover Teixeira showed that you can peak later in your career. It depends on how good you take care of your body. You know the work you put in every day and the type of wear and tear you put on your body. So I think by 38 I'll be done. I will accomplish everything I set out to do. Have a great legacy intact as one if not the best fighter of all time," said Covington.

Watch Colby Covington in conversation with James Lynch below:

Dana White feels Colby Covington could have been champion in Kamaru Usman's absence

UFC president Dana White believes Colby Covington would have become the UFC welterweight champion in a world where 'The Nigerian Nightmare' didn't exist.

Speaking to MMA media at the UFC 268 post-fight press conference, White stressed that Covington is a tough guy but Kamaru Usman is on his way to GOAT status:

"If Usman doesn't exist, Colby Covington is the champion here you know. Usman is just the best ever. He is the best welterweight of all time. He is on his way to possible GOAT status. And Colby Covington is one tough dude. I mean he is so tough," claimed White.

See what Dana White said about Colby Covington following UFC 268 below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Usman is 20-1 in his career with 15 straight victories in the UFC, the second longest winning streak in the world's biggest MMA promotion. He has never been taken down even once in the UFC either.

Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?

Edited by Jack Cunningham