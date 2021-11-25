"It's sad to see" - Colby Covington believes Conor McGregor could be 'behind bars some day'

Colby Covington recently shared his opinion on Conor McGregor.

In a recent interview on MMA News' official YouTube channel, Covington was asked about McGregor's assault on Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti, 'Chaos’ said:

"He's [Conor McGregor] just looking to get headlines. He's just looking to stay in the spotlight. You know, get some attention around him because he's coming off some losses... He made a lot of money, man. He had a great career and he’s had some special moments in the UFC... He thinks he’s above the law now... He thinks that money can buy you whatever you want... It's sad to see, man. It's a big downfall. I don't think things are going to turn out good for him in the long run... We will see this come back to haunt him and he could be behind bars someday."

Watch the full video of Colby Covington below:

Conor McGregor has had his fair share of run-ins with the law and this assault on Fachinetti was his most recent. The famous DJ has since pressed charges against 'Notorious'.

One of McGregor's other infamous encounters with the law was him being arrested after he threw a dolly at a bus containing UFC 223 fighters and injuring some of the athletes on board. He also made headlines for assaulting a man in a pub in Dublin in 2019.

Colby Covington called Conor McGregor "a joke" and "The laughing stock of the MMA community"

The feud between Conor McGregor and Colby Covington is nothing new. McGregor's incendiary behavior has often elicited a response from 'Chaos'.

During an interview with MMAFighting, Colby Covington was asked about McGregor's attempt to challenge Kamaru Usman. The Irishman notably tweeted about ‘sparking’ Usman in a potential bout.

Covington responded with:

“That's obviously Conor [McGregor] just trying to get some hype and get some headlines. Come on dude, the guy just got knocked out by Dustin ‘Sorry-ier’. He's just doing it to grab attention and to grab headlines. Make people think he's being taken seriously. Honestly he's a joke. He's the laughing stock of the MMA community."

McGregor started a feud on Twitter with Kamaru Usman in an attempt to fight the welterweight champion. The Irishman made remarks that suggested he could've beaten ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ if they had fought.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

That would be fastest ko in ufc title fight (13 seconds)

Most knockdowns in ufc title fight (5)

And then another KO in a ufc title fight.

3 title fights. 3 ko's. 3 new records.

It's right there!

Usman quickly responded to the former double champ’s challenge on Twitter. The welterweight champion threatened to call McGregor's former opponents Dustin Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz.

All three men had beaten McGregor in the past. Diaz submitted McGregor via rear naked choke, 'Diamond' knocked the former champion out, and Nurmagomedov submitted 'The Notorious' as well.

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg

That would be fastest ko in ufc title fight (13 seconds)

Most knockdowns in ufc title fight (5)

And then another KO in a ufc title fight.

3 title fights. 3 ko’s. 3 new records.

Spark who?? You must be talking about that pipe you've been smoking. Unlike you, if I'm gonna talk shit ill @ U. Now be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again 🤫 #P4P 🤴🏿

Watch the full interview with Colby Covington on MMA Fighting's YouTube channel below:

