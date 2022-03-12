Colby Covington offers hilarious response to Jorge Masvidal sharing photo of injured eye

Colby Covington has hit back at friend-turned-foe Jorge Masvidal after ‘Gamebred’ shared a photo of his injured eye. Masvidal took to social media to reveal the damage he’d sustained courtesy of Covington’s eye poke that transpired during their fight at UFC 272 on March 5th. The much-awaited grudge match witnessed Covington defeat Masvidal via unanimous decision.

Masvidal subsequently suggested that Covington was a cheater. Apart from jibing at ‘Chaos’ for the eye poke on social media, the BMF champion discussed the same during the UFC 272 post-fight press conference as well.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter Almost took eyes out but all good u cheating fuck see u soon Almost took eyes out but all good u cheating fuck see u soon https://t.co/qeRpxQjwoU

‘Gamebred’ also criticized Colby Covington for hitting him with a groin strike later on. In the aftermath of their fight, Masvidal has consistently jibed at Covington for the fouls he committed during their five-round welterweight bout. One of the most notable jibes happens to be a photo of his wounded eye that Masvidal tweeted.

Covington has now issued his response to the photo. ‘Chaos’ took to his Instagram Stories and reposted the photo of Masvidal displaying his wounded eyelid. Covington added a crying emoji to the post, with the song "Cry Me a River" by Justin Timberlake playing as background music. You can check out Covington’s jibe at Masvidal in his Instagram Stories post right HERE.

Screenshot of Colby Covington’s Instagram Stories post (Image credit: @colbycovmma Instagram)

Ben Askren on why Dustin Poirier is a great matchup for Colby Covington

Following his victory over ‘Gamebred’, Covington called out another former ATT (American Top Team) training partner, Dustin Poirier, for his next fight. Poirier recently hinted at moving up from lightweight to welterweight. Nevertheless, he’s also asserted that he won’t fight Covington in the UFC, as he doesn’t want ‘Chaos’ to procure any financial benefits from an official UFC matchup against him.

While Covington continues to pursue the fight against Poirier, former UFC star Ben Askren has explained why ‘The Diamond’ is a great matchup for ‘Chaos', In a recent edition of The MMA Hour, Askren stated:

"Great call out... Obviously, they've been in the gym, he probably knows he's really really likely to win it. Poirier is probably a top ten name in the UFC at this point given the fact that he's beaten [Conor] McGregor twice. Huge name, easy win. You can't ask for anything better than that."

Watch the full interview below:

Further, Askren alluded to the fact that Covington could be pitted against the winner of the upcoming welterweight bout between the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns.

Askren believes that Covington would be better off facing Poirier rather than fighting Chimaev or Burns, who aren’t as well-known as Poirier but are far more dangerous matchups for Covington.

Edited by David Andrew