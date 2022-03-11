"Almost took eyes out" - Jorge Masvidal shows off wounded eye due to Colby Covington's eye poke at UFC 272

Jorge Masvidal has given fans a look at his wounded eye caused by Colby Covington’s eye poke in their grudge match at UFC 272 on March 5th. Masvidal received an eye poke early as well as a groin shot later on, courtesy of his friend-turned-foe Covington in their highly-anticipated clash.

Their fight witnessed ‘Chaos’ out-grapple and outpoint Masvidal en route to a dominant unanimous decision victory. During the post-fight press conference, ‘Gamebred’ revealed that well after the fight was over, it was the eye poke that was hurting him the most.

Additionally, Masvidal suggested that he wished the bout’s referee, Herb Dean, called for a pause in action after the eye poke he suffered at the hands of Covington. On that note, the BMF champion has now taken to his official Twitter account to give fans a glimpse into the aftermath of the eye poke.

The veteran MMA fighter posted a photo showing off significant damage to his eyelid. Masvidal also attached a statement, alongside the photo, insinuating that his rivalry with ‘Chaos’ is far from over. His statement read as follows:

“Almost took eyes out but all good u cheating f**k see u soon”

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter Almost took eyes out but all good u cheating fuck see u soon Almost took eyes out but all good u cheating fuck see u soon https://t.co/qeRpxQjwoU

Henry Cejudo believes he can help Jorge Masvidal become a more technical fighter

In a recent edition of The Triple C & Schmo Show, MMA legend Henry Cejudo extended an invitation to Jorge Masvidal, whereby he called for ‘Gamebred’ to come train with him at the Fight Ready gym in Arizona.

Jorge Masvidal is a longtime member of the world-renowned ATT (American Top Team) gym in Florida. Regardless, ‘Triple C’ believes that he could help the UFC megastar become a more technical fighter and return to his winning ways. Cejudo stated:

"I think I could help Jorge become a more technical fighter. He's too smart. I've always had so much love for that dude. I'm bummed out that I haven't been able to have that relationship with him. My door will always be open for @GamebredFighter"

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo



I've always had so much love for that dude. I'm bummed out that I haven't been able to have that relationship with him. My door will always be open for



: youtu.be/uI-RF5-gPK4 I think I could help Jorge become a more technical fighter. He's too smart.I've always had so much love for that dude. I'm bummed out that I haven't been able to have that relationship with him. My door will always be open for @GamebredFighter I think I could help Jorge become a more technical fighter. He's too smart. I've always had so much love for that dude. I'm bummed out that I haven't been able to have that relationship with him. My door will always be open for @GamebredFighter. 👑👓: youtu.be/uI-RF5-gPK4 https://t.co/V3v0ATdqyv

Masvidal is currently on a three-fight losing streak, having been beaten twice by UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and once by former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington.

In regards to his loss against Covington, Masvidal has emphasized that he intends to fight his former friend again, be it inside the octagon or on the streets. The former teammates and roommates exchanged several extremely personal insults with one another leading up to their fight.

This included remarks regarding family members, alleged gambling debts, and much more. Covington has called out another former ATT teammate, Dustin Poirier, for his next fight. Meanwhile, it’s unclear as to who Masvidal will fight next.

Edited by wkhuff20