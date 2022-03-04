"He owes massive money" - Jorge Masvidal reveals Colby Covington is deep in poker debt with South Florida loan sharks

Jorge Masvidal has claimed that Colby Covington is in debt with loan sharks down in South Florida.

On Saturday night in Las Vegas, Masvidal will battle Covington in the main event of UFC 272. It's a fight that has been years in the making, as the friends turned rivals will finally settle their differences in the cage.

The bitter rivalry between the welterweight duo has produced a ton of insults, jibes and trash-talk. Considering how well they know each other, their barbs have been deeply personal.

In a recent interview with Michael Bisping, Masvidal opened up on Covington's social life and two-faced nature:

“He’s got maybe no f****** friends left, he’s constantly making new friends or whoever he could, you know, ‘Hey, I’m a decent person’ this and that, until they figure out who he is and it’s like man, f*** this guy.”

'Gamebred' then spoke about his upcoming opponent's alleged gambling problems:

“Besides, all the debt that he has in South Florida because of poker because he loves to play poker, he’s just not good at it. He owes massive money to some guys I wouldn’t wanna owe money to, some loan sharks in Florida. So, that leads to the stress that he’s having.”

Watch Michael Bisping's interview with Jorge Masvidal below:

The next move for Jorge Masvidal

Many fans expected to see Jorge Masvidal entertain the idea of making the move to pro boxing for a fight with Jake Paul. The transition could still happen, but for now, it appears that his main focus after the Covington fight will still be the UFC.

He's signed a new contract that looks set to keep him with the promotion for the foreseeable future. Earlier in the week, Masvidal indicated that his children will "never go hungry" as a result of the offer put forward to him by Dana White and Hunter Cambell.

It's a truly inspirational story in the eyes of many fans and it appears that it may only just be getting started.

Video: What makes Israel Adesanya invincible at middleweight!

Edited by Aziel Karthak