"I think I could help Jorge become a more technical fighter" - Henry Cejudo invites Jorge Masvidal to train with him

Henry Cejudo has invited Jorge Masvidal to train with him following the BMF titleholder's lopsided decision loss to Colby Covington at UFC 272. 'Triple C' recently revealed that he believes he can make Masvidal a "more technical fighter."

Cejudo also shared that he regrets not having a close bond with Masvidal owing to the rivalry between their management teams. He recently wrote on Twitter:

"I think I could help Jorge become a more technical fighter. He's too smart. I've always had so much love for that dude. I'm bummed out that I haven't been able to have that relationship with him. My door will always be open for @GamebredFighter"

Henry Cejudo revealed that he would work with Masvidal's distance game if given an opportunity to train him. Apart from that, he would also focus on the difference between traditional wrestling and MMA wrestling.

Covington thoroughly schooled Masvidal on the ground en route to his unanimous decision win at the T-Mobile Arena this past weekend. 'Gamebred' had a big moment in the fourth round, rocking 'Chaos' with a powerful right hook. However, he was unable to capitalize on the opportunity due to sheer exhaustion.

Cejudo has been making waves as a coach since retiring from MMA in 2020. Along with his team at the Fight Ready gym in Arizona, the Olympian has been working with the likes of Zhang Weili, Deiveson Figueiredo, Jiri Prochazka and Jon Jones.

Masvidal could benefit from a change of scenery. Advice from a former two-division champion in Cejudo, who's also an Olympic gold medallist in wrestling, will undoubtedly serve 'Gamebred' well going forward.

Henry Cejudo predicted a win for Jorge Masvidal going into UFC 272

Henry Cejudo predicted a victory for Jorge Masvidal over Colby Covington in the main event at UFC 272. He also knew that 'Gamebred' would have a hard time if he didn't put enough work into his wrestling.

According to Cejudo, Masvidal's recipe for success would be blitz attacks like his signature flying knee. 'Triple C' told Helen Yee ahead of UFC 272:

"I am going for Jorge, man. If he’s not working his wrestling, different transitions to get off from bottom. Jorge is gonna be in for a rude night. Colby Covington, I believe he’s an all-American wrestler. So he knows how to ride people, which is, you know, he couldn’t do that to Kamaru Usman. He is an awesome wrestler. But it’s just the simple fact that he is fighting Jorge Masvidal. I think he’s gonna shoot him for double right away. For Masvidal, he’s gonna have to go for the broke man."

Watch Henry Cejudo's interview with Helen Yee before UFC 272 below:

The loss to Covington marked Masvidal's third defeat on the bounce. He hasn't won a fight since his sensational victory over Nate Diaz in 2019. The Miami native is seemingly quite a few wins off another shot at the welterweight title.

