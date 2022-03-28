Colby Covington would have been on the phone calling 911 - Sean Strickland lauds Chris Rock for taking slap from Will Smith "like a man" 

Sean Strickland jibed at Colby Covington for calling the cops after recently getting involved in an alleged street brawl with former teammate Jorge Masvidal outside the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami. Strickland compared the incident to Hollywood actor Will Smith slapping Chris Rock over a joke about the former's wife during the recently concluded 94th Academy Awards.

'Tarzan' praised Rock for taking the slap like a man and joked that had it been Covington in his place, he'd have called the cops instead. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

"Lmao!!!!!!!!! If that was @ColbyCovMMA he would of been on the phone calling 911 while trying to give Trump a hand j**. Well played @chrisrock. You took that sh*t like a man... You should catch him in the parking lot lol."

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA Lmao!!!!!!!!! If that was @ColbyCovMMA he would of been on the phone calling 911 while trying to give Trump a hand job. Well played @chrisrock . You took that shit like a man... You should catch him in the parking lot lol Lmao!!!!!!!!! If that was @ColbyCovMMA he would of been on the phone calling 911 while trying to give Trump a hand job. Well played @chrisrock. You took that shit like a man... You should catch him in the parking lot lol https://t.co/4Cznq3il3l

During the awards ceremony, Chris Rock joked about Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which didn't go down well with the couple. Smith immediately sprang up from his seat, walked up to the stage and slapped Rock to everyone's surprise before returning to his seat. Jada is apparently suffering from an autoimmune disorder called Alopecia Areata which causes hairfall.

Watch the now-viral moment at the Oscars below:

Unlike Colby Covington, Chris Rock declined to file a police report against Will Smith following recent altercation

While Colby Covington chose to press charges against Jorge Masvidal following their recent altercation, Chris Rock has declined to file a police report against Will Smith, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. However, if he has a change of heart and later decides to press charges against Smith, Rock can do so.

An official statement from the LAPD reads as follows:

"LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report." (h/t - Variety)

Masvidal, on the other hand, has been charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief in relation to the aforementioned street brawl with Colby Covington. If convicted, he could face jailtime of up to 15 years and be asked to cough up a $10,000 fine.

Edited by C. Naik