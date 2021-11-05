"You look like a bottle of Pepto Bismol" - Colby Covington roasts famous 'pink suit guy' at UFC 268 press conference

Colby Covington's appearance at the UFC 268 pre-fight press conference delivered on its promise of controversy. The outspoken welterweight got into a verbal altercation with reporter Josh Cohen, popularly known as the 'pink suit guy.'

Cohen asked Colby Covington a demeaning question about his alleged broken jaw in 2019. Predictably, the question didn't sit too well with 'Chaos', who was furious with Cohen. He replied:

"One sec, one sec, you look like a bottle of Pepto-Bismol and it makes sense because you got diarrhea in the mouth, son! Get out of my arena! Get out of here! Throw him out of here! Get out of my building!"

Cohen's question was:

"...In two days, you get a chance to step inside that cage and they will the lock door and you will attempt to take that belt violently from that man by any means necessary. My question to you is, if you were to somehow lose this fight, will you allow an independent medical team to look at your X-rays from 2019 to determine once and for all, that man broke your face?"

Watch Colby Covington's altercation with the 'pink suit guy' from 25:15 below:

As history suggests, Cohen's questions often are put in place to instigate fighters.

Josh Cohen rose to overnight fame after the UFC 264 pre-fight press conference when he questioned MMA superstar Conor McGregor leading up to his fight against Dustin Poirier.

𝔽𝕆ℕ𝕀 💎 @stargazer109 The Pink Suit guy bodied Conor McGregor again 😂 The Pink Suit guy bodied Conor McGregor again 😂 https://t.co/UIzrb0BhvE

After his seemingly demeaning question, McGregor called Cohen a "rat" and countered him with insults.

Watch the video below:

Josh Cohen took to Twitter to explain his heated exchange with Colby Covington

Josh Cohen tried to justify his recent exchange with Colby Covington.

The 'pink suit guy' took to Twitter to explain why he had asked Covington about his broken jaw.

gifdsports @gifdsports They’re booing the hell out of pink suit guy #UFC268 press conference@ They’re booing the hell out of pink suit guy #UFC268 press conference@ https://t.co/m4tzcZOzAF

Cohen explained that he met Covington in 2019 after his first fight with Kamaru Usman and asked 'Chaos' about his allegedly broken jaw. Covington, at the time, replied claiming that he hadn't broken it.

Here's the tweet:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

JC- The Former World Champion ⭕️ @JoshCohenRadio



I asked him about the jaw. He said “I didn’t break it.”



He spoke fine, and it looked pretty normal.

🤷🏻‍♂️ The irony of my exchange with Colby tonight is that I actually sat two seats down from him and Lil Pump courtside at a Heat game 2 weeks after the 2019 fight.I asked him about the jaw. He said “I didn’t break it.”He spoke fine, and it looked pretty normal.🤷🏻‍♂️ #colbycovington The irony of my exchange with Colby tonight is that I actually sat two seats down from him and Lil Pump courtside at a Heat game 2 weeks after the 2019 fight.I asked him about the jaw. He said “I didn’t break it.”He spoke fine, and it looked pretty normal.🤷🏻‍♂️ #colbycovington

Edited by Utathya Ghosh