'You're blood-thirsty savages, but you're hurt by some words I'm saying?' - Colby Covington slams MMA fans for being offended by his statements

Colby Covington pointed out that many MMA fans are hypocritical for being okay with violence but not with some of his comments.

Covington is possibly the single most polarizing fighter in the UFC as he has fully embraced the role of villain in the past several years. However, the top-ranked welterweight believes MMA fans who don't like him for the things he says on are pretentious.

During an interview with Adam Catterall of BT Sport ahead of UFC 268, the welterweight title challenger said:

"People shouldn't be so concerned with the things I'm saying on social media or what I'm saying to other fighters. You're watching us go into a fight and try to kill each other. So, you're blood-thirsty savages on one token and you want to see a UFC guy die in the octagon, but the other thing, you're hurt by some words I'm saying? Like what is this, the Ultimate Feelings Championship? I thought this was the Ultimate Fighting Championship."

Watch Colby Covington's full interview with BT Sport below:

On Saturday, Covington will fight for the first time since September 2020. He will face Kamaru Usman in a championship rematch in the main event of UFC 268. In their first go-round, Covington lost via TKO, but he pushed the champion like no other contender has.

Colby Covington explains his uncanny silence on social media

Colby Covington faces off with Kamaru Usman [Photo via @btsportufc on Twitter]

Colby Covington stood out from the rest of his contemporaries by taking self-promotion to a whole other level. 'Chaos' even went as far as crashing a press event to confront Kamaru Usman in 2019.

In the build-up to UFC 268, however, Covington has remained noticeably quiet on his social media. Asked about his unusual silence, Covington explained:

"Going back to what you said about how I'm quiet on social media, it's just that I'm taking this fight more serious. I'm more rounded, I'm more focused and I want this more than I wanna breathe. I don't care about anything else in my life. All I want is that world title so I'm willing to do whatever it takes and I know whatever it takes is is gonna take putting all my energy into this. Before I took all my energy to promoting the fight, selling the tickets, getting the pay-per-view to draw good. I want all that stuff to happen but I wanna be world champion more than anything."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

WATCH: The influence of Khabib Nurmagomedov on Justin Gaethje

Edited by Utathya Ghosh