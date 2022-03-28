"I gave him the 50-44 and a soda" - Colby Covington takes a jab at Jorge Masvidal using rival's iconic quote

Colby Covington used Jorge Masvidal's iconic "three-piece and a soda" quote with a twist to take a jibe at 'Gamebred' after comprehensively beating him at UFC 272 earlier this month.

'Chaos' referred to judge Derek Cleary's scorecard, who scored the fight 50-44 in Covington's favor, to claim he gave Masvidal "the 50-44 and a soda" in their recently concluded fight.

During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Covington said:

"I gave him the 50-44 and a soda. he always talks about giving people three pieces and a soda, you know. I'm gonna give you the chicken wing, I'm gonna give you the drumstick, I'm gonna give you the milkshake, and the soda so, you know, I gave him the 50-44 and a soda, complete domination, and I even took a knee during the fight for you know first responders."

Check out Covington's appearance on the podcast below:

Although he's 3-2 in his last five fights, Colby Covington has remained one of the top contenders in the 170-pound division thanks to his win over Masvidal. Both of his losses in the period came against reigning champion Kamaru Usman in a pair of closely-fought contests.

Despite likely being just one win away from another shot at the title, Covington seems to be eyeing a potential move up to the middleweight division to fight Israel Adesanya for the title. He is also open to a potential welterweight grudge match against former ATT teammate Dustin Poirier.

The origin of Jorge Masvidal's iconic "three-piece and a soda" quote

Jorge Masvidal's iconic "three-piece and a soda" quote came following his backstage altercation with Leon Edwards. The clash followed the Miami native's fight against Darren Till in London back in 2019.

Masvidal was giving an interview following the fight when Edwards seemed to say something to him that didn't go down well. Masvidal calmly walked up to him with his hands behind his back and suddenly landed a punching combination on 'Rocky', who was taken by surprise.

'Gamebred' later said in an interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto:

"As I’m walking to him, I got my hands behind my back to signal [that] I’m not coming here for problems. But he put his hands up like this in some video and he walks towards me. Well, where I’m from if you do that you’re going to punch me in the face and that’s not going to happen, Leon...You’re not going to get a hit off on me. So I had to give him a three-piece with the soda and then just glide out of there, you know?"

Watch the interview below:

Jorge Masvidal is currently on a three-fight losing skid inside the octagon and needs to pick up a win in his next fight to remain towards the top of the welterweight division.

Edited by Harvey Leonard