"Where was Dustin Poirier?" - Colby Covington wonders why Jorge Masvidal's ATT teammates were not present at UFC 272 

Colby Covington added insult to Jorge Masvidal's loss when he recently questioned why Dustin Poirier and other members of the American Top Team (ATT) were nowhere to be found at UFC 272.

Covington recently fought former training partner and friend Masvidal, who is the de facto leader of ATT. The animosity between 'Chaos' and several members of the Florida-based gym was one of the central narratives heading into the fight.

With that in mind, Covington was apparently expecting ATT members to go all out in their support for Masvidal. In a recent interview with Submission Radio, 'Chaos' put Dan Lambert, Dustin Poirier, and ATT on blast for allegedly not showing up for UFC 272. The No.1-ranked welterweight contender said:

"You know, the funny thing about everything is that... Where were all his teammates? All these people that talked about [how] they're gonna show up for him and have his support. This and that, he was gonna baptize me, he was gonna leave me in a critical condition... Where were all his supporters? Was Dan Lambert, the owner of the American Top Team, in the building? I don't think he was in the building that night. I mean, where was Dustin Poirier? He left the country because he was so afraid of me..."

Watch Colby Covington call out Jorge Masvidal's ATT teammates:

Dustin Poirier responds to Colby Covington's 'cute' callout

It's no secret that Colby Covington has long been angling for a matchup against Dustin Poirier. However, 'The Diamond' doesn't appear to be particularly interested in fighting his former American Top Team teammate. Speaking about the possible matchup against 'Chaos', Poirier told ESPN MMA:

"It’s cute. It’s all good. It is what it is. People want big fights. That’s a big fight. He wants big fights. Obviously, he’s not in line for the title fight. He lost twice to the champ, so he probably needs a few more wins. But I would think if you want to get back to that strap you have to fight welterweight contenders. I don’t know what I’m doing, if I’m going to welterweight, if I’m staying at 155. We’ll see. But it is what it is."

Check out Poirier's response below:

Poirier then reiterated that he has his sights set on a potential fight against Nate Diaz. The 33-year-old has traded barbs with Diaz on Twitter over the past few months.

