"You can tell Joe Rogan knows he's in trouble" - Comedian Trevor Noah says Joe Rogan was "using racism to be entertaining"

Trevor Noah has slammed Joe Rogan after the infamous video showing the renowned podcaster saying the 'N-word' went viral on social media a few days ago.

Noah also pointed out that Rogan's remarks were racially insensitive and that the UFC commentator willingly used racist remarks to get views. On The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, the comedian said:

"Yeah, you can tell that Joe Rogan knows he's in trouble, because in the vaccine video, if you remember it, he's outside, he's having a nice day and here he was in the library. He's like, 'hey look, I'm learning'... He said he would never say black people are apes, but he said that... What I found particularly illuminating is when he says I wasn't being racist, I was just being entertaining. No Joe, I think you were using racism to be entertaining."

Rogan has endured heavy criticism since the video clip came out. The famed podcaster has since been bombarded with protests from fans on social media.

The controversial incident forced Spotify CEO Daniel Ek to address the situation shortly after the audio streaming service removed a significant number of his podcast's episodes from their platform.

Rogan also took to Instagram to address the widely covered topic and stated that he was "disgusted" by the video. He also said that the words spoken in the video were completely blown out of proportion and were taken out of context.

Joe Rogan hits back at recent controversy in latest Instagram video; says he is on mushrooms

Joe Rogan decided to pull away from the widespread outrage and criticism by posting a hilarious video of himself enjoying a meal in which a food item, resembling a mushroom, was set on fire.

The UFC's veteran commentator captioned the post, saying:

"When people are like, "how are you handling all this bulls**t?" I send them this. Plus I’m on [mushroom emoji]"

While Rogan has been under constant criticism, many UFC fighters including Michael Chandler and Sean O'Malley stood up in his defense following the outrage.

In a recent tweet, Chandler voiced his support for Rogan saying that the commentator has been nothing but unbiased throughout his career and urged people not to be judgemental.

