"The man has been a very unbiased voice in media" - Michael Chandler is the latest UFC fighter to extend support for Joe Rogan

Michael Chandler has joined the likes of Sean O'Malley and John McCarthy in defending Joe Rogan after the UFC commentator found himself tangled in yet another controversy when a video of him saying the 'N-Word' recently went viral.

Chandler posted a heartfelt message on Instagram praising Rogan, saying that the famed podcaster is always "unbiased." He urged people not to be judgemental without understanding the context of his words. The UFC lightweight wrote:

"If you can’t hear what I’m yelling through this first photo, it’s #istandwithjoerogan...I will never defend distasteful things that have been said by anyone, words have the power to hurt people. But, with that being said, I do think it’s important we learn to look at person’s overall body of work and don’t be so quick to try and cancel them. The man has been a very unbiased voice in media for over a decade. Most importantly, Joe does what he does for us...mankind...for the entire world to glean information to form our own viewpoints to make decisions."

Rogan recently received criticism for saying the 'N-word' in a viral video which has been circulating on social media. The video comprised clips of the stand-up comic using the ethnic slur on his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Spotify, the popular streaming service that hosts JRE exclusively, took down 113 episodes of the podcast in response to the widespread criticism. Many believe this is due to the use of racial language and the spreading of misinformation related to COVID-19, however, there has been no official statement from Spotify regarding the same.

Ariel Helwani reacts to Joe Rogan controversy - "He's being done dirty right now"

One of the most renowned personalities in the MMA journalistic world, Ariel Helwani, also showed his support for Joe Rogan after the recent controversy surrounding the viral video.

On a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani went on a scathing rant to defend the 54-year-old podcaster. He stated:

"And I'll just say, like, all this stuff with Joe Rogan... You know how I feel about Joe Rogan, you know how I feel about him. I feel like he's done me dirty. I think he's being done dirty right now if I'm being honest. It's true. The guy does his show, he has people on. Does he have enough people on the other side? Maybe not enough but I've seen him have Sanjay Gupta. Can everyone just chill out?"

Helwani went on to call the news media "whacked" for allegedly pushing their agenda when it came to covering certain topics. He also pointed out that the controversy "did not make sense."

