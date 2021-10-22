Conor McGregor appears to have finally made his way to his Dublin pub The Black Forge Inn

Conor McGregor has finally made an in-person appearance at his brand new pub, The Black Forge Inn, in his hometown of Dublin, Ireland.

The former UFC two-division champion was spotted at the site for the first time since it opened its doors to the public. McGregor, who said he missed the pub's grand opening as he was recovering from a leg injury, posted a photo of himself with his fiancee Dee Devlin and youngest son Rian on Instagram.

The Irishman was seemingly in good spirits as he was seen taking a photo with a patron. McGregor also posted a video in which he gave his followers a sneak peek inside the pub. This is the first time McGregor has been seen in public since his alleged assault of a popular Italian DJ in Rome.

The UFC superstar reportedly acquired the establishment for nearly €2 million ($2.3 million) and pumped in a further €1 million ($1.1 million) in renovations.

Conor McGregor's history with the Dublin pub is rather curious. In 2017, the Irishman and his crew found their way into The Black Forge Inn, where they got into trouble with Graham 'The Wig' Whelan, a notorious gentleman with connections to the Kinahan Cartel. Two years later, McGregor purchased the pub.

Conor McGregor's grand plans for The Black Forge Inn

Conor McGregor’s The Black Forge Inn could be set for further upgrades, as the company behind it – McGregor Sports and Entertainment – recently sought planning permission for construction works at the pub.

Echo.ie reported that the proposals in the application include the provision of a single-story extension of 104.2-square meters to accommodate additional service and food preparation areas. An additional 64.05-square meters of indoor dining area and a 32.7-square meter outdoor dining area are also included in the application.

Also Read

On top of that, Conor McGregor previously revealed plans to open more pubs in Ireland, and eventually, across the globe. In a statement released to The Sunday Business Post, McGregor said:

“I will explore other venues across Ireland and overseas for sure. I am passionate about hospitality and entertaining, and with the Black Forge I am only beginning.”

Edited by Utathya Ghosh