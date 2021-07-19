Watch: A virtual tour of Conor McGregor's new pub, The Black Forge Inn

For the first time, people around the globe can take an extensive look inside Conor McGregor's new pub, The Black Forge Inn, without having to board a plane to Dublin, Ireland.

Since buying the pub back in 2020, McGregor has reportedly spent € 3 million to purchase the venue and give it a massive makeover. Now, the UFC superstar has posted a drone-shot video to give people an immersive tour inside The Black Forge Inn.

Welcome to my pub, The Black Forge Inn ☘️ @blackforgeinn pic.twitter.com/wCmQ8LdsZ8 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 18, 2021

The video begins by giving viewers a point-of-view of what it's like to see The Black Forge Inn from above. The drone then goes through the pub's entrance and roams around the establishment's interior, from the kitchen to the dining area to the bar.

Evidently, Conor McGregor's videographers have taken inspiration from a drone tour of a bowling alley in Minneapolis, Minnesota, that went viral earlier this year. Watching the videos side-by-side, the similarities are very noticeable.

A drone operator shot a short video in a Minneapolis bowling alley to rally support for the business. It was viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media and won high praise from Hollywood directors. https://t.co/SjgMiKDVv0 pic.twitter.com/uVDEWTaOEA — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 14, 2021

Conor McGregor's history with The Black Forge Inn

Conor McGregor's purchase of The Black Forge Inn is a curious business move on his part, given his history with the place. That's because it's where the former UFC two-division champion got into trouble for punching an elderly person over a whiskey dispute.

Unfortunately for McGregor, the gentleman he sucker-punched wasn't just any patron of the pub. He turned out to be the father of a high-ranking mobster in the Kinahan cartel. Needless to say, the Irishman got himself into some serious, potentially life-threatening trouble.

Veteran crime reporter Paul Williams reported that 'The Notorious' Irishman has been targeted by the Kinahan cartel for his role in a barroom brawl. The crime family reportedly asked McGregor for €900,000 in ransom.

Conor McGregor's plans for The Black Forge Inn

Conor McGregor appears to have moved past his checkered past with The Black Forge Inn, and now he's looking ahead to the pub's future.

The MMA superstar reportedly plans to open more pubs in Ireland, and eventually, across the globe. One of the richest athletes in the world today, McGregor said that the Black Forge Inn is “only the beginning” of his career in the hospitality industry. In a statement released to The Sunday Business Post, McGregor said:

“I will explore other venues across Ireland and overseas for sure. I am passionate about hospitality and entertaining, and with the Black Forge I am only beginning.”

Sportskeeda MMA: News, Updates, Biographies, Fight schedule, BTS, 360 Coverage. Like Now

Edited by Avinash Tewari