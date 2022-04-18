Conor McGregor celebrates Easter with family at Black Forge Inn followed by workout session - "We’re cool with all the Gods"

Conor McGregor didn't skip a workout on Easter as he continues preparations for his return to the octagon. The Irishman recently shared pictures of his Easter celebrations with his family at the Black Forge Inn, which was followed by a strength and conditioning session.

McGregor's wife Dee Devlin and children Croia, Jack and Rian can all be seen having a gala time with 'The Notorious' in his recent social media posts. The former UFC double champion wrote in the caption:

"Happy Easter sessions everyone! Remember to praise above 🙏 Thank you Jesus, thank you for coming back and saving us, Thank you God ❤️"

Another set of pictures were mostly of McGregor and his youngest-born, Rian. The Irishman wrote in the caption:

"This is a man’s world. But it wouldn’t be nothing! Without a woman or a girl! Look around my son, it’s money in the till forever!"

Alongside the last set of pictures where he's seen working out, the 33-year-old wrote:

"Team McGregor FAST! We’re cool with all the Gods ❤️

Conor McGregor recently had his first sparring session

Conor McGregor has been out of action for almost a year after suffering a freak injury in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last year. 'The Notorious' recently returned to his old den, the Crumlin Boxing Club, to prepare for his return to the octagon.

McGregor fans will be glad to know that the Irish superstar recently had his first sparring session since recovering from his injury.

McGregor has dropped three of his last four bouts with the lone victory of his recent run coming against Donald Cerrone. The former two-division champion, however, has been rallying for a lightweight title shot return against Charles Oliveira, who doesn't seem opposed to the idea.

McGregor has also revealed his desire to take on UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman. The former featherweight and lightweight titleholder is eyeing a third belt as he looks to become the first-ever three-division UFC champion.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The ufc Triple weight world champion. The ufc Triple weight world champion.

