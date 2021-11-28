Conor McGregor claims there is a "1 billion per cent" chance that a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz will happen

Conor McGregor has managed to strike rivalries against fighters in the UFC unlike anyone else. Nate Diaz, for instance, is one of his most fierce rivals. So much so that it seems like the Irishman is hell-bent on going toe-to-toe against Diaz one final time.

In a Q&A session that was conducted on social media, Conor McGregor revealed that the final edition of the trilogy saga between McGregor and Diaz was yet to come.

Having previously locked horns against Diaz on two occasions in 2016, McGregor and Diaz earned one win apiece. Looking to make a boisterous return to the cage, Conor McGregor has revealed grand schemes of taking the UFC by storm.

Their first clash took place back in March 2016 at UFC 196. Diaz managed to put one over the Crumlin native in their first outing by way of submission in the second-round.

McGregor went on to return the favor in their very next fight that went down at UFC 202. The former champ-champ recorded the win by way of a majority decision.

The timeline of Conor McGregor's return

Although Conor McGregor has granted fans a sneak peak into his roadmap to glory upon his return from injury, a legitimate timeline for his return has been something that fans have been thirsting for.

In response to a fan's question on his Q&A on Twitter, Conor McGregor offered fans some insight into a potential timeline for his return. 'The Notorious' confirmed that he was looking to lace up the sparring gloves and pads by April, following which, a return to the cage is only a matter of time.

"I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this!" wrote Conor McGregor on Twitter.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Chewy @Chewy9991 @TheNotoriousMMA When you targetting to be fully healed and back in the octagon @TheNotoriousMMA When you targetting to be fully healed and back in the octagon I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this! twitter.com/chewy9991/stat… I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this! twitter.com/chewy9991/stat…

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Although the Irishman has been reeling from the effects of his clash against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, he has managed to retain his relevance in the division. The fact that he has managed to do so after having lost three of his last five fights is even more impressive.

Watch: 5 UFC fighters who found success in the WWE!

Edited by Josh Evanoff