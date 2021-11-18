"If Nate goes down, no one follows" - Conor McGregor claims he has mastered 'a more ferocious version' of Nate Diaz's ground game

Conor McGregor claims he has developed a more dangerous version of Nate Diaz's ground game.

Diaz, of course, is one of the most feared fighters on the ground, thanks to his mastery of Brazilian jiu-jitsu. According to McGregor, he will be as respected on the ground as Diaz is when he returns. On Twitter, the Irishman wrote:

"I’m very pleased with my ground attacks from bottom, at present. I butchered dude from the bottom, use your eyes. He backed away from me! I’ve now developed a more ferocious version to Nates ground game. If Nate goes down, no one follows. They won’t follow me now either. Watch!"

McGregor will have to make a massive improvement if he aims to surpass Diaz's vaunted ground game. The former two-division UFC champion has only one win by submission in his career, while he has been tapped out four times. Meanwhile, Diaz has ten submission wins under his belt and was only submitted once.

What McGregor does well on his back is land upkicks and elbows. That dimension of his game was best displayed during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Unfortunately, the Irishman suffered a gruesome injury that unceremoniously ended the bout.

Will Conor McGregor fight Nate Diaz for a third time?

As it stands, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz are 1-1 against each other. Over the years, it's been speculated that the two superstars will fight for a third time to settle the score.

Earlier this year, McGregor stoked the flames of the rivalry by comparing Nate's boxing to his older brother Nick's. The former champ-champ took to Twitter to take a shot at Diaz, saying:

"Nate your boxing is p**s compare to Nick's. We been fed garbage with your sloppy shots the last few years. Can see the clear difference between the two brothers after last night. Balance, composure. Another level the big bro is on to you. I made you," Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter.

In response, Diaz merely reminded McGregor that they can't fight due to the Irishman's leg injury.

Recently, it's been widely reported that Diaz is eyeing a December return to fight out his current UFC contract before bolting to another promotion or considering free agency. That means a trilogy bout between Diaz and McGregor won't be happening anytime soon, if at all.

