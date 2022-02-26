"I'm developing a style" - Conor McGregor plans to come back with a different fighting style

Conor McGregor has suggested that he plans to come back with a different fighting style.

Speaking to Keelin McNamara of LowKickMMA at the Bellator 275 event in Dublin, Ireland, McGregor spoke about his ongoing recovery from the leg injury he suffered last July. ‘Notorious’ said in this regard:

“I feel nice and strong for sure…It’s getting there. Day by day, you know, day by day. I’m advised to take it easy, but I definitely feel…I’m shadowboxing a lot, and I’m figuring out what way, you know, I’m developing a style.”

ESPN MMA @espnmma Conor McGregor was taken out on a stretcher after suffering a leg injury at #UFC264 Conor McGregor was taken out on a stretcher after suffering a leg injury at #UFC264 https://t.co/eQe9fa09YJ

McGregor suggested that he intends to create a blend/hybrid of his old Karate style with boxing and a few new additions.

He harked back to his first fight against longtime rival Dustin Poirier – a featherweight bout he won via first-round TKO. McGregor opined that he used a perfect blend of boxing and acrobatic martial arts, including spinning attacks, in that fight.

He noted that in their rematch – a lightweight bout he lost via second-round TKO – he used more of straight boxing with no kicks. ‘Notorious’ added that in their trilogy fight – a lightweight bout he lost via first-round TKO due to an injury – he resorted to acrobatic martial arts and no boxing.

McGregor continued:

“So, I don’t want to kind of go back and blend them back in again…It’s a balance.” McGregor said, “Every day is a lesson. We build, and we get better. I’m happy with my ground strikes from bottom. I think people are going to start respecting different aspects of my game – my shots from the bottom, my shots from top. I have many different styles of fighting.”

Moreover, McGregor reiterated that he isn’t rushing his return, but still intends to achieve a lot more in the days to come.

Watch Conor McGregor’s conversation with Keelin McNamara in the video below:

Rashad Evans believes Conor McGregor can make a successful comeback despite recent setbacks

Conor McGregor is on a two-fight losing streak, and hasn’t competed for several months due to his leg injury. He’s expected to return later this year, but it’s unclear to who he’ll fight next. Many believe these factors could adversely impact his future performances.

Nevertheless, MMA legend Rashad Evans seemingly disagrees. On the Patrick Bet-David podcast, Evans lauded McGregor’s tremendous self-belief and said:

"I think he can do, I mean if anybody who can come back and do it, it's McGregor because he was propelled by belief. He's one of those guys who was like (Muhammad) Ali; he said it and he went out and did it so he can do that again."

