Conor McGregor fan gets a hilariously sharp Twitter response from Dustin Poirier 

Dustin Poirier has wasted no time in responding to a tweet from a fan of Conor McGregor.

Poirier has fought McGregor three times inside the octagon and has shared one of the most intense combat sports rivalries with ‘Notorious'. Rather unsurprisingly, ‘The Diamond’ is often the recipient of criticism from McGregor's followers.

One recently tweeted that McGregor beats Poirier nine times out of 10. Presently, their series of fights stands at 2-1 Poirier's favor. McGregor won their first fight, but 'The Diamond' won the rematch and trilogy fight. Poirier's response to the McGregor supporter's tweet was hilarious.

The Louisiana native alluded to the fact that he already holds a pair of wins over the Irishman, which invalidates the McGregor fan’s argument. ‘The Diamond’ jestingly disagreed with the fan and asserted that McGregor beats him only 8 times out of 10. Poirier tweeted:

“***8/10”

McGregor defeated Poirier at featherweight via first-round TKO at UFC 178 in September 2014. The duo clashed in a rematch at lightweight at UFC 257 in January 2021 with Poirier winning via second-round TKO.

This was followed by their trilogy matchup at lightweight at UFC 264 last July. Their third encounter ended in anti-climactic fashion, as McGregor suffered a leg injury and Poirier won the fight via first-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage).

UFC all set to match Conor McGregor with Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier’s most recent fight was a third-round submission loss against UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 in December 2021. Following that defeat, Poirier has been lobbying for a welterweight bout against MMA megastar Nate Diaz.

Diaz, too, has expressed interest in fighting his fellow American. With just one fight left on his UFC contract, Diaz has gone as far as claiming that he’d like his final UFC fight to be a clash against Poirier, adding that he’d then retire from professional combat sports competition.

Despite significant fan interest in the Poirier-Diaz fight, the UFC has inexplicably refrained from booking the matchup. Poirier recently indicated that this might have to do with the UFC’s plans for Conor McGregor.

Meanwhile, McGregor has been hinting at returning to the welterweight division this year. A Twitter user suggested that the UFC is waiting for McGregor to heal from his leg injury and that his comeback fight would be a quadrilogy matchup against Poirier. ‘The Diamond’ agreed and tweeted:

“Probably so”

