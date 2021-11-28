"Colby lumped him up nice last fight" - Conor McGregor gives his thoughts on Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2; throws shade at the welterweight champ

Conor McGregor has weighed in on Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington's rematch from UFC 268. McGregor asserted that Covington “lumped 'The Nigerian Nightmare' up nice” in the fight.

McGregor also suggested that Colby Covington finished the bout stronger than Usman and would’ve won on the judges’ scorecards if he hadn’t been knocked down in the second round. ‘Notorious’ further indicated he’s confident about beating Kamaru Usman. Addressing a possible fight against the reigning UFC welterweight champion, McGregor tweeted:

“Thought Colby lumped him up nice last fight. Finished stronger. Without that 2nd round knockdown it’s Colby’s fight imo. If even still. I see many holes. As well as a suspect dome. I fancy it greatly for the treble.”

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

The first fight between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman saw the former interim UFC 170-lb champion challenge Usman for the undisputed UFC welterweight title. Both athletes had their moments in the back-and-forth matchup, with Usman prevailing via fifth-round TKO.

Nevertheless, calls for a rematch intensified as Usman bested all challengers. Covington helped seal another title tilt by dominating Tyron Woodley.

The bitter rivals finally faced off in their UFC welterweight title rematch at UFC 268. Kamaru Usman scored a pair of knockdowns in round two of the event. Usman came close to finishing his challenger in that round, but the rest of the fight was razor-close.

Certain sections of the MMA community believe Colby Covington finished the fight stronger and fresher than Kamaru Usman, despite the knockdowns. The classic matchup went the distance and Usman once again retained his UFC welterweight title, being awarded the win via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman have engaged in an intense feud over the past few years

Kamaru Usman won the UFC welterweight title in March 2019 by besting then-champion Tyron Woodley via unanimous decision. In the ensuing months, former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor expressed interest in fighting Usman for the welterweight belt.

Not to be outdone, the 170-lb kingpin accepted Conor McGregor’s challenge. Though a fight between the two has yet to materialize, the men have engaged in a considerable amount of trash talk over the past few years.

Presently, the consensus is that Kamaru Usman could defend his title in a rematch against Leon Edwards in early 2022. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is recovering from a leg injury he sustained in his last bout.

McGregor's injury came at lightweight. However, the Irishman has alluded to potentially moving up to welterweight when he returns. McGregor is expected to make his anticipated octagon comeback in mid-2022. Meanwhile, Colby Covington has been lobbying for a fight against friend-turned-foe Jorge Masvidal next.

