Conor McGregor hails Tiger Woods as the golf GOAT years after trolling him for DUI arrest

Conor McGregor has congratulated Tiger Woods on his return to the Masters Tournament. The Irishman praised the golfer for his grit and hard work, which allowed him to return after his accident.

'Notorious' wrote oh his Twitter:

“Hats off to the Golf Goat @TigerWoods this weekend. Grit and hard work can combine for a comeback- the world is cheering for you. Congratulations, my friend.”

Check out the tweet below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Hats off to the Golf Goat @TigerWoods this weekend. Grit and hard work can combine for a comeback- the world is cheering for you . Congratulations, my friend. Hats off to the Golf Goat @TigerWoods this weekend. Grit and hard work can combine for a comeback- the world is cheering for you . Congratulations, my friend.

McGregor has not always had warm words for one of golf’s greatest. In the past, he mocked Woods for his DUI arrest.

In 2017, Tiger Woods was arrested after he fell asleep at the wheel of a running Mercedes car in Jupiter, Florida. According to police reports, the golf legend was speaking in a slurry manner and did not know his whereabouts.

A toxicology report revealed that Woods took three different pain-killers and a sleep drug. Traces of THC were also found in his system, which implies marijuana usage.

The golfer pleaded guilty to the charge of reckless driving. He also agreed to undergo a 12-month probation diversionary program for first-time offenders and pay a $250 fine.

Taking a dig at him, McGregor uploaded a photo on social media wearing shoes and socks that bore the logo of a tiger. The following caption was added to the image:

"A lion would never act the bollox. But a tiger wood."

Check out the Instagram post below:

Conor McGregor uploads another training video

Conor McGregor is training heavily in preparation for his UFC comeback. In a recent video uploaded to his Instagram, we can see ‘Notorious’ training boxing combinations at the Crumlin Boxing Club.

This is the gym where he trained before joining SBG Ireland. It's also where he trained while preparing for his boxing fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. The fight took place on August 26, 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. McGregor lost the bout via a 10th-round knockout.

You can watch Conor McGregor training below:

Conor McGregor is targeting a UFC welterweight title fight against champion Kamaru Usman. In an interview with The Mac Life, 'Notorious' spoke on his current muscle frame, weight, and potential return as a welterweight.

McGregor said that the idea of a title fight against Usman was something he thought of recently. He truly believes he will be able to add another championship to his collection as Usman doesn't present any danger to him:

“I feel confident against Usman. [He’s] a jab-happy, sloppy orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here?”

Watch the entire interview below:

Only time will tell if McGregor’s idea will materialize. His name and popularity may well be enough for the UFC to grant him his wish for a title fight at 170lbs.

Edited by Aziel Karthak