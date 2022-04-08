Conor McGregor hilariously photoshopped into picture alongside Kamaru Usman, trolled by Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa trolled Kamaru Usman by posting a photoshopped image 'The Nigerian Nightmare' placing the title around Conor McGregor's waist.

The original photo was taken from UFC 261 when Usman presented the UFC welterweight belt to his father, Muhammed Nasiru. McGregor's face was superimposed on Muhammed Nasiru's body, making it look like the Nigerian was surrendering the title to him. Costa posted the image on Twitter with the caption:

"Take this man as examples of behavior"

Check out the tweet below:

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA Take this man as examples of behavior slamaleiko Take this man as examples of behaviorslamaleiko 🙏 Take this man as examples of behavior 🙏 slamaleiko https://t.co/zU95N3rdty

This comes after McGregor recently hinted at the possibility of his comeback fight being against Usman. The Irishman, in a series of tweets, teased that he's gunning for a bout with the top pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

Check out the tweet below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The ufc Triple weight world champion. The ufc Triple weight world champion.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Straight back into training. Straight back into training.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA 3 weights. 3 KO’s. Moving up.

The one and only one to ever do it. 3 weights. 3 KO’s. Moving up. The one and only one to ever do it.

This isn't the first time McGregor has expressed his desire to fight Usman. 'The Notorious' revealed that he has his sights set on a third title during an interview with his own publication, The Mac Life. McGregor said:

"Myself versus Usman for the 170-pound title in my comeback fight is the one I'm eyeballing at the minute. Why cut the weight? I've already won the 155-pound title. I got myself to a lightweight frame, but you know, I'm big now. I feel big. I feel strong. I feel healthy. I've got good energy. I'm coming back from a gruesome injury. I don't want to be depleting myself. There should be no need to deplete myself."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments on Kamaru Usman below:

Kamaru Usman calls Conor McGregor a "clout chaser"

Kamaru Usman believes Conor McGregor's decision to call him out was nothing more than a stunt to keep himself relevant.

The Nigerian-born fighter, who firmly indicated that McGregor doesn't deserve a title shot, told Sky Sports:

"I don't take anything that he says seriously because I understand he's just a clout chaser. He's just looking for clout. "He likes to attach his name to the guy at the top of the sport, just to announce his resurgence. That's what he does. If he's fighting, he's going to tweet about it. If I'm fighting, he's going to tweet something."

McGregor, of course, is coming off back-to-back losses against Dustin Poirier. The former two-division champion is currently recovering from a broken leg and is expected to return sometime this year.

