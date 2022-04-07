"The one and only one to ever do it" - Conor McGregor hints at moving up a weight class in a cryptic tweet

Conor McGregor recently posted a cryptic tweet on his official Twitter account, hinting that the Irishman may move up a weight class to the welterweight division.

'The Notorious' is a former two-division UFC champion. The fighter won his featherweight title against Jose Aldo at UFC 194, where he defeated 'Junior' via an impressive knockout within 13 seconds of the match.

After winning the featherweight title, McGregor set his sights on the lightweight title. At UFC 205, the Irishman chose to face Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title. Conor McGregor became the first UFC double champion when he defeated Alvarez via TKO in the second round.

After achieving success at 145 and 155 lbs, 'The Notorious' appears to have set his sights on 170 lb (welterweight). In a recent tweet, the UFC superstar stated:

"3 weights. 3 KO’s. Moving up. The one and only one to ever do it."

You can check out the latest tweet from the UFC superstar below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA 3 weights. 3 KO’s. Moving up.

The one and only one to ever do it. 3 weights. 3 KO’s. Moving up. The one and only one to ever do it.

McGregor's last outings resulted in a two-fight losing streak against Dustin Poirier, which occurred at UFC 257 and UFC 264. The last time he won was in a welterweight fight against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

It will be interesting to see if the Irishman moves up a division or chooses to remain at lightweight. The fighter's last victory in the lightweight division came against Eddie Alvarez in 2016.

Conor McGregor explains why why Kamaru Usman is an easy fight for him

Conor McGregor seems quite confident about squaring off against Kamaru Usman as he claims a welterweight title bout upon his return to the UFC makes sense.

The Irish Superstar believes that by winning the lightweight title at UFC 205, he has already proven himself. He claims to be big and strong enough to fight at 170 lb.

In a recent interview with TheMacLife, McGregor explained why he wants to go up against Usman when he returns:

“I believe that’s the fight to make. I believe myself and Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute... I’ve already won the 155-pound title. I got myself down to a lightweight frame but I’m big now, I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy... and I feel confident about Usman, [who’s] a jab, hoppy, sloppy orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him. His ground and pound isn’t strong."

Watch McGregor's full interview below:

Edited by wkhuff20