Conor McGregor offers 50K cash reward for identity of mysterious man seemingly intruding property

Conor McGregor has taken to social media to ask for help from his followers.

The Irishman posted a since-deleted video on his Instagram, Facebook and other social platforms of an unidentified man in a hoodie and trousers allegedly breaking into one of his properties. The clip is seemingly CCTV footage in black and white, dated 12th January, 2022, Wednesday. The incident took place at around 11:20 PM.

Calling the man a "deli-chicken head," Conor McGregor asked for his identity and offered 50,000 Euros in cash in "crisp, untouched notes." He pointed out that the walk, run and overall body language of the alleged intruder was distinctive in nature, thus implying that he should be easy to identify.

Conor McGregor wrote:

"Hey guys! I have a 50k reward cash in all 100 crisp untouched notes. Not a wrinkle on them. The no wrinkle green backs. I call them yum-yums. For whoever tells us who this little deli-chicken head is. The walk, run, and scrawny build all very distinctive. Nothing will be said, but done. Reach out to who can reach me. Look forward to doing business."

The video starts off with the man walking into an area that seems to be used for storage and delivery parking purposes. Fans on social media took a guess that it could be the back alley of Conor McGregor's pub, Black Forge Inn.

At around the one-minute mark in the video, flares can be seen in the distance for a few seconds, after which the man exits the property in a brisk jog. There is a possibility that the man not only broke into the premises, but also caused damage, destruction or theft of McGregor's properties.

Conor McGregor was recently arrested for traffic violations

Conor McGregor himself ended up on the wrong side of the law quite recently when he was arrested for speeding in his homecity of Dublin.

An initial report by Irish Independent stated that 'The Notorious' was detained while driving his Bentley Continental GT, valued at around €170,000 ($182,530 approx.). McGregor's spokesperson Karen Kessler told the media outlets that the UFC A-lister was stopped by the Garda for "alleged road traffic violations" while driving to the gym and had passed drug and alcohol tests taken at the station.

After appearing at Blanchardstown District Court for the same, McGregor was charged with six offenses - two counts of dangerous driving, driving without a license, failure to produce a license, driving without insurance and failure to produce insurance records.

A fan video that later surfaced on the internet showed the Irish police vehicles chasing down McGregor's Bentley.

In the video, it seems like he was undertaking by passing cars on the left. However, in a since-deleted tweet, he claimed that was pulling off the highway to take the exit.

