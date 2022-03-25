"I was preparing to take the exit" - Conor McGregor denies undertaking police vehicle following Dublin arrest 

Conor McGregor was arrested on Tuesday and had his Bentley supercar impounded after police charged him with dangerous driving. But according to McGregor, he was simply going to his gym.

Shortly after the incident made headlines, a video appeared that showed the moment Irish Gardai pulled McGregor over. And while at first glance it might seem like Conor McGregor was passing cars on the left - an illegal move called undertaking - 'The Notorious' claims he was pulling off the highway.

From a since-deleted tweet:

"That is the auxiliary lane on Dublin’s M50. I was preparing to take the exit that takes me to my gym."

Watch the video of Conor McGregor getting pulled over by police below.

A statement from McGregor's management team confirmed he was stopped for 'alleged road traffic violations' and made it clear that he 'passed drug and alcohol tests taken at the station.'

This is just the latest driving incident for Conor McGregor. In 2017 he received a speeding ticket for over $400. And in 2018 his license was suspended after he was caught driving 154km in a 100km zone.

Conor McGregor is back to sparring as his 2022 comeback approaches

McGregor hasn't fought since a July 2021 fight against Dustin Poirier that saw him break his leg badly in the first round. But after a successful surgery and intensive rehabilitation, it looks like the Irish superstar is on track to make his return by the end of 2022. Most recently McGregor started sparring again, and sharing the footage online.

The latest batch of videos includes an eight minute spar at his old Crumlin Boxing Club, where McGregor first started training as a youth.

Previous clips of McGregor getting back into the groove haven't been met with much positivity. Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo criticized McGregor's distance and hand position. YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul saw the footage and declared McGregor 'easy work' in a boxing ring or cage.

Once doctors have cleared McGregor to fight, he'll get his chance to silence all the doubters. Currently UFC president Dana White is hoping to get him back into the cage by late fall 2022.

