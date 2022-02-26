"I'll never say no to nothing" - Conor McGregor is open to fighting Paddy Pimblett in the future

Conor McGregor is open to fighting Paddy Pimblett in the future under the right circumstances.

The former two-division champion was in attendance at Bellator 275 in his hometown of Dublin, Ireland. He is currently recovering after suffering a broken tibia and fibula in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. There have been indications that McGregor could return to the octagon in 2022.

During an interview with UFC World, 'The Notorious' was asked about his interest in taking on Liverpool's Padyy Pimblett. Interestingly, McGregor only had good things to say about the rising lightweight contender and mentioned his familial connections to Liverpool.

He also left the door open for a fight against 'The Baddy' in the future. McGregor said:

"He's a good kid, Paddy... You've got to love the Scousers. You know my father was born in Liverpool. One side of my family is from there. So I've got a lot of love for that part of the world. And who knows? You know, I will never say no to nothing. You know, never say never, as they say."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments on a potential fight with Paddy Pimblett:

Who will face Conor McGregor when he returns to the octagon?

Conor McGregor has stated that he hasn't yet started sparring since his injury. He has also affirmed a desire to jump the queue and fight for the lightweight championship.

However, with Justin Gaethje reportedly set to take on 155 lbs kingpin Charles Oliveira at UFC 274, the Irishman might have to look elsewhere for his next opponent.

Since he's the biggest draw in the UFC, there will be no shortage of opponents lining up to face McGregor when he makes his highly-anticipated return to the octagon.

There is always the prospect of a rubber match with Nate Diaz, who only has one fight left on his current contract. Even though the Stockton native appears to have his sights set elsewhere, there might be too much money at stake for all parties to turn down a third bout.

Check out this video of McGregor talking about his plans to return:

Alternatively, McGregor could also opt to compete in a fourth bout with his nemesis Dustin Poirier after the way their trilogy fight ended.

