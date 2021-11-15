"Ali absolutely snapped them out all day long" - Conor McGregor pays tribute to his 'real hero' Muhammad Ali

Conor McGregor has paid tribute to boxing legend and combat sports icon Muhammad Ali. McGregor praised the late great Ali’s punching technique and asserted that the former undisputed heavyweight champion is a “real hero” to him.

Muhammad Ali’s official Twitter account is run by a dedicated team whose focus is to pay tribute to the life and legacy of the legendary pugilist. A recent tweet posted by the account featured a photograph of Ali throwing a punch. The tweet read as follows:

“Boxing was just a means to introduce me to the world.” - #MuhammadAli #Fight #Boxing #Champion #GOAT #Icon

UFC megastar Conor McGregor responded to this with a tweet of his own. McGregor’s tweet read as follows:

"What a shot of an icon! Look at the disconnect of the shoulder here on this punch. Ali absolutely snapped them out all day long! Literal Whips! Incredible! What a quote also! A true legend and a real hero of mine, Muhammad “The Worlds Greatest” Ali"

The legendary Muhammad Ali is widely regarded as one of the most skillful and innovative boxers of all time. He’s beloved worldwide as a bona fide combat sports icon and pop culture personality. Ali passed away on June 3rd, 2016 at the age of 74.

Muhammad Ali is also considered to be a prominent socio-political figure in history, owing to his immense contributions to society as a social activist and philanthropist. Akin to many fight fans and others the world over, MMA legend Conor McGregor, too, happens to be a longtime fan of ‘The Greatest.’ McGregor has often cited Ali as one of his biggest inspirations.

Conor McGregor could face a familiar foe in his highly anticipated return to the octagon in 2022

Conor McGregor’s most recent fight was a first-round TKO loss against Dustin Poirier in their lightweight bout at UFC 264 in July of this year. He lost the trilogy to Poirier 1-2 and is on a two-fight losing streak. McGregor suffered a horrific leg injury at UFC 264 that’s kept him out of action in the ensuing months.

Regardless, Conor McGregor has been focused on recovering and returning to the octagon after his ongoing injury hiatus. ‘The Notorious' has suggested that he’s open to competing at welterweight when he returns.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Conor McGregor fought Max Holloway 8 years ago today.



Since then, McGregor became UFC's first-ever double champ and headlined 8 of the top 10 UFC PPVs of all time, according to reports.



Holloway reeled off a record 14 straight featherweight wins, including three title defenses. Conor McGregor fought Max Holloway 8 years ago today.Since then, McGregor became UFC's first-ever double champ and headlined 8 of the top 10 UFC PPVs of all time, according to reports.Holloway reeled off a record 14 straight featherweight wins, including three title defenses. https://t.co/5MarssotWt

Besides, Conor McGregor has lately been hinting at facing Max Holloway – an opponent that the Irishman defeated back in 2013 – in a rematch. Ahead of his potential comeback in 2022, McGregor has taken multiple jibes at Holloway.

Meanwhile, ‘Blessed’ has fired back at McGregor. Holloway has also noted that he’s on the shortlist of opponents who are likely to fight ‘The Notorious’ when he returns. Nevertheless, Conor McGregor’s next opponent and exact comeback date are yet to be confirmed.

