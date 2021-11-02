"The fight was going my way 100%" - Conor McGregor presents footage to make a case that he was winning the Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 264

Conor McGregor doubled down on his claim that he would've beaten Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 if not for his misfortune that abruptly ended the main event.

The Irishman took to social media to present a clip of the closing moments of the fight. The video was shot from a different angle than the ones shown by the UFC broadcast. According to McGregor, the video supposedly shows that he broke his leg way before he stood back up and his tibia finally snapped.

'The Notorious' posted the clip on Twitter with the caption:

"Good angle. Can see the leg was broke before I even stood up. It was broke before the guillotine even. It’s why I went for it. 4 shots to zero here in this clip to close the fight before the injury. This fight was going my way 100%. But big congrats lads hahaha ye right. Rats."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Good angle. Can see the leg was broke before I even stood up. It was broke before the guillotine even. It’s why I went for it. 4 shots to zero here in this clip to close the fight before the injury. This fight was going my way 100%. But big congrats lads hahaha ye right. Rats. Good angle. Can see the leg was broke before I even stood up. It was broke before the guillotine even. It’s why I went for it. 4 shots to zero here in this clip to close the fight before the injury. This fight was going my way 100%. But big congrats lads hahaha ye right. Rats. https://t.co/Q7DkcKo4ar

McGregor also claimed he had already sustained the injury before hitting Poirier with upkicks. Ultimately, McGregor concluded that the fight would have gone his way had he not been injured.

Contrary to McGregor's claims, Poirier was ahead on the official scorecard after the first and only round. Judges Derek Cleary and Junichiro Kamijo scored the frame 10-8 for Poirier, while Sal D'Amato had 'The Diamond' leading 10-9.

"See you soon" - Conor McGregor hints at another potential showdown against Dustin Poirier after returning to the UFC

Conor McGregor has dropped a hint that a fourth fight with Dustin Poirier is in the works. The Irishman is down 1-2 to Poirier after losing back-to-back bouts against the top-ranked UFC lightweight earlier this year.

However, McGregor isn't closing the chapter on the rivalry just yet as he hinted at a rare fourth fight against his rival. Recounting the events of UFC 264, McGregor tweeted:

"Can see the weight in those upkicks he was eating here as well. Which weren’t even the two heaviest upkicks I landed. Where was he going from open guard top here? He not like upkicks thru the face? Elbows down thru the crown? No like? Tough shit, see ya soon."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Can see the weight in those upkicks he was eating here as well. Which weren’t even the two heaviest upkicks I landed. Where was he going from open guard top here? He not like upkicks thru the face? Elbows down thru the crown? No like? Tough shit, see ya soon. Can see the weight in those upkicks he was eating here as well. Which weren’t even the two heaviest upkicks I landed. Where was he going from open guard top here? He not like upkicks thru the face? Elbows down thru the crown? No like? Tough shit, see ya soon.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Poirier appears to be on board with a fourth go-round against McGregor. Following his UFC 264 victory, the Lafayette native said he would fight McGregor again, whether in the octagon or on the sidewalk.

WATCH: The influence of Khabib Nurmagomedov on Justin Gaethje

Edited by Utathya Ghosh