"With a new agent again, kid?" - Conor McGregor pulls Tony Ferguson's leg after 'El Cucuy' mentions his agent reminding him he's "Best of All Time"

Conor McGregor continues to tease Tony Ferguson as their on-off feud carries on.

While both men are coming off the back of consecutive losses, Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson still serve as two of the biggest names in the 155-pound division. From their previous successes to the legacies they're set to leave behind, it's no wonder that they're constantly linked with a fight against one another.

A few years back, they were even rumored to square off when Ferguson beat Kevin Lee to win the interim UFC lightweight championship. It never came to fruition, but the fact that they were once under the same management led to some interesting accusations and revelations from both camps.

Now, as we continue on through the first quarter of 2022, questions are arising regarding their respective futures.

McGregor, as always, couldn't help but poke the bear recently on social media:

"You with a new agent again, kid?"

Conor was responding to a tweet from 'El Cucuy' that suggested his new agent still believes he's the best lightweight of all time. Many others, of course, respectfully disagree, given that he was unable to get into the octagon and prove himself against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Tony Ferguson mocks 'The Notorious'

Prior to this, Ferguson seemingly planted the seed for his feud with the Irishman to continue with an animated video on his Instagram page. Given that he's lost three straight to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, it makes sense that he'd want to reach out and try to secure a big money fight with someone like McGregor.

Alas, Michael Chandler is also keen on fighting Ferguson, seemingly because he believes it offers up a great opportunity for him to get back into the win column. It can be incredibly easy to slip into a bad pattern of losses in mixed martial arts and that's especially true when you're in the UFC's lightweight division.

Also Read Article Continues below

Moving forward, it'll be interesting to see whether McGregor vs. Ferguson finally comes to fruition after years of waiting and anticipation.

Edited by John Cunningham