"Says the bi*** that needs bodyguards to go weigh in" - Conor McGregor and Rafael Dos Anjos trade shots on social media

Conor McGregor and Rafael Dos Anjos have once again sparked the rivalry between each other following the Brazilian's comments on Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington's situation.

Dating back to 2016, the Irishman and RDA have been in an ongoing conflict stemming from their bout cancelation. The two have been at each other's throats for years and were even involved in a backstage confrontation prior to UFC 264.

After Dos Anjos called out Masvidal for his actions, Conor McGregor took the time to attack the former lightweight champion, saying:

"Pulled out with a sore toe in what would have been the biggest fight of your bloodline’s existence. Past, present, and future. You are never eligible."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @SandhuMMA

In retaliation, the 37-year-old fired shots back at the Dublin-native, insulting the man for having a tendency to tap out.

"Says the bitch that needs bodyguards to go weigh in and taps to rear naked chokes too scared to go to sleep…"

Rafael Dos Anjos is currently on a two-fight win-streak and sees himself ranked just outside the top five in the division at #6. As he chases another shot at UFC gold, the well-rounded athlete has insisted a fight against McGregor is the only fight that makes sense to him right now.

What's next for Conor McGregor?

With his recovery from injury seemingly coming along nicely, Conor McGregor could make his octagon return sometime later this year.

Although he has been promised a shot at lightweight gold if the champion approves upon his return, 'The Notorious' instead has his eyes set on welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

In an attempt to become the first-ever three-division world champion, the 33-year-old could compete at 170lbs when he is cleared to fight. While this would without a doubt put his name into the greatest of all-time conversation, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is a tough task for anybody.

Usman's wrestling-heavy style, accompanied by his much-improved boxing, means the former featherweight champion won't have any major advantage no matter where the bout takes place.

The long-awaited trilogy fight with Nate Diaz to settle the score or a fourth outing against Dustin Poirier will always be options for the SBG representative. While it is unclear who he will face on his return, Conor McGregor will have a wide range of possibilities to choose from spread through three different weightclasses.

