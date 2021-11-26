"Watch out for this Botswana yoke now" - Conor McGregor laughs off COVID-19 vaccines in light of new African strain

Conor McGregor is known for his controversial takes on many subjects. In a recent Twitter post, the Irishman once again laughed off the COVID-19 vaccines after a new strain was identified.

"Guys did you hear? We’ve to watch out for this Botswana yoke now. It sounds serious. it's not protected against our vaccine also. 'Vaccine laughed at' it said. Crazy! Chances of hitting the deck have now trebled again, so back in your box. This message directly from tony baloni."

Conor McGregor's tweet before he deleted it from Twitter.

The UFC has been one of the few organizations not to shut down due to the pandemic. During the height of the virus' grip on the world, the promotion created a protected haven called "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi. In his only appearance on the island, Conor McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

Both Conor McGregor and Dana White have been outspoken about the ongoing pandemic restrictions and COVID-19 vaccines. White assured fighters that he would not be forcing them to take the vaccine in order to compete in the octagon.

"I believe as an American, that's your choice. If you want to get vaccinated — your body. This is a free country. You do what you want." UFC President Dana White said he will not force a vaccine requirement on the organization's fighters ahead of UFC 268.

As expected, the virus has had a heavy effect on some booked fights. This is despite the UFC's cautious approach, which has seen them screening anyone who is fighting or attending an event in another form.

Conor McGregor's words may come back to haunt him

The new strain that Conor McGregor is poking fun at is another threat to many future UFC bouts. The Irishman may regret his words if it were to run rampant throughout the organization.

In the latest Covif-affected bout, welterweight contender Matt Brown has been forced to pull out of the UFC Vegas 44 card due to a positive test. He was scheduled to face Bryan Barberena at the December 4 event.

Brown took to Twitter to share the news with his soon-to-be downtrodden fans. He remarked that it was a "sh**ty day" because of the news.

Matt Brown @IamTheImmortal Shitty day today I tested positive for covid so my fight next weekend is off Shitty day today I tested positive for covid so my fight next weekend is off

The UFC has had many more fighters test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic, which has delayed or flat-out canceled many fights that the fans wanted to see.

Amanda Nunes tested positive, as did Miesha Tate. Nunes was set to defend her bantamweight title in August against Julianna Pena, while Tate was slated to fight Ketlen Vieira last month.

Both fights were rescheduled for a later date, much to the fans' delight. Miesha Tate vs. Ketlen Vieira went down last weekend, with Vieira emerging victorious via unanimous decision. The 'Lioness', meanwhile, is set to fight Pena on December 11 at UFC 269.

