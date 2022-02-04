Conor McGregor reacts to former foe Chad Mendes' boxing footage ahead of BKFC debut

Chad Mendes is learning it's virtually impossible to get out of a rivalry with Conor McGregor.

More than six years after their clash at UFC 189, McGregor is still taking shots at his former opponent Chad Mendes. The Irishman, via his Instagram stories, shared a video of Mendes training for his Bare Knuckle FC debut. McGregor appeared to throw shade at Mendes by writing:

"Bop bop boxed around."

Conor McGregor reacts to Chad Mendes boxing

The post is an apparent reminder of the time McGregor and Mendes fought for the interim featherweight strap. That night, 'Money' had 'Notorious' down on the scorecards after landing multiple takedowns in the first round.

However, the Irishman mounted a tremendous comeback in the second. McGregor utilized a combination of kicks and punches to pick Mendes apart. In the dying seconds of the second frame, 'The Notorious' landed a one-two on Mendes' jaw and finished him off with a few more ground strikes.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Five years ago today, just three months after tearing his ACL, #UFC189 An iconic performance on an iconic cardFive years ago today, just three months after tearing his ACL, @TheNotoriousMMA knocked out Chad Mendes to become the UFC interim champion An iconic performance on an iconic card 🙌Five years ago today, just three months after tearing his ACL, @TheNotoriousMMA knocked out Chad Mendes to become the UFC interim champion 🏆🇮🇪 #UFC189 https://t.co/4s6rtopgMH

McGregor went on to defeat Jose Aldo to claim the undisputed 145-pound title, while Mendes lost two of his next three outings. The last time 'Money' fought in the octagon was in December 2018, when he suffered a TKO loss against future featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski.

What's next for Conor McGregor and Chad Mendes

Conor McGregor has been on the sidelines since his freak accident in the main event of UFC 264 last July. The Irishman initially claimed he would fight Charles Oliveira for the lightweight crown in his return fight, but the UFC brass had other plans.

'Do Bronx' is now scheduled to defend his title against top-ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 in May. McGregor's next opponent has yet to be announced, but a fourth fight with Dustin Poirier or a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz are both likely possibilities.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mendes, on the other hand, is gearing up for his BKFC debut on February 19. The three-time UFC featherweight title challenger will fight Joshuah Alvarez at BKFC’s upcoming KnuckleMania 2 event. The event will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Edited by David Andrew