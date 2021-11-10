"On the rocks to open the flavors!" - Conor McGregor reacts to former opponent Diego Brandao posing with a bottle of Proper 12

Conor McGregor has responded to former opponent Diego Brandao posing with a bottle of Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey. ‘Notorious’ sent him good wishes and asserted that Proper 12 is indeed a real fighter’s whiskey.

Diego Brandao took to his official Twitter account and posted a tweet featuring himself next to a shelf that contained a few bottles of Proper 12. The Brazilian fighter tagged Conor McGregor in the tweet and recalled when they clashed inside the octagon in 2014 in Dublin, Ireland.

Conor McGregor reacted to this by posting a tweet that read as follows:

“Haha yes Diego, I love it brother! Enjoy that my man! On the rocks to open the flavors! I hope all is well your end, God bless @ProperWhiskey #ARealFightersWhiskey”

In response to Conor McGregor, Diego Brandao posted another message suggesting that McGregor changed the sport of MMA for the better. Brandao tweeted:

“I think this guy changed the mma like the other ufc legends after training many motivations of great mma champions @aca_mma I wanted the belt #bjj #JESUS #DB #BRANDAO #dublincity #thenotoriousmma”

Conor McGregor’s third fight in the UFC was a featherweight bout against Diego Brandao at UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs. Brandao. The event took place at The O2 in Dublin, Ireland, on July 19th, 2014. The fight witnessed Conor McGregor secure a dominant first-round TKO win over Diego Brandao.

While Conor McGregor eventually acheived great success in the combat sports world, Diego Brandao, too, continued his MMA career. Brandao parted ways with the UFC a few years back, however. His most recent fight was a majority decision loss against Salman Zhamaldaev at ACA 127: Kerefov vs. Albaskhanov in August of this year.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Conor McGregor clinched a $600 million deal related to Proper 12. The UFC icon sold his majority stake in the whiskey brand but is still actively involved with the product.

Conor McGregor is set to make his highly anticipated comeback in 2022

Conor McGregor’s most recent fight was a lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July of this year. The bout marked the third time the rivals faced off inside the octagon. McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury in this matchup, resulting in Poirier beating him via first-round TKO and winning their trilogy of fights by 2-1.

Regardless, Conor McGregor has vowed to return stronger than ever. The MMA megastar has reassured fans he’ll return to the octagon in 2022 and might move up to welterweight or middleweight. McGregor’s next opponent and exact comeback date are yet to be revealed.

Edited by Joshua Broom