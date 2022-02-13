You left Billy Joe's dad, you've done nothing - Conor McGregor roasts "Versace tw*t" Tyson Fury for praising Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor has quickly become infamous for his interactions on social media. In a recent Twitter tirade, the Irishman trained his aim at heavyweight boxing kingpin Tyson Fury for praising Khabib Nurmagomedov.

'The Gypsy King' previously took to the popular social media platform to hail the former UFC lightweight champion for the way he went about his MMA career. Fury also lauded Nurmagomedov for calling time on his career at the right time and going out on top.

In a recent post on Twitter, 'The Notorious' flamed Tyson Fury for siding with his arch-nemesis. In the post, McGregor recalled the time Tyson Fury stood by and witnessed Billy Joe Saunders' father's altercation with security personnel during the Saunders vs. Canelo clash.

"Yup the Joyces. Big Joe ! U bottled it with Billy joe Da , what were you doing there ? ULeft him, Versace tw*t U.Done.Nothing. Ya’s did it right ye right hahahahaaj. Even when I’m wrong i’m right. Who did it right ? The Mac daddy tonight, in house. Miami d12! Bahamas [B.S.]."

Check out McGregor's tweet below:

Billy Joe Saunders left the ring with a fractured right orbital in his most recent outing against Canelo Alvarez. His father, Tommy Saunders, attempted to approach his son to check on him by jumping the barricade.

However, he was met with extreme force from the security personnel who shoved him back into the barricade and to the ground. All this took place while Tyson Fury was seen behind the barricade, trying to calm aggressors from his side down.

Here's a look at the clip:

Conor McGregor shares glimpses of his vacation in the Bahamas

In a recent post on Instagram, Conor McGregor shared some stunning pictures from the time he spent in the Bahamas. The Irishman posted pictures of himself partaking in underwater turtle watching.

"Sea bobs are great craic altogether. The few bob. Turtle watching on the sea bob in the Bahamas February 2022."

Check out McGregor's Instagram post below:

Conor McGregor is currently reeling from the effects of the gruesome injury he suffered during his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

In addition to recording a second loss against 'The Diamond', the Crumlin native hobbled away with a shattered left tibia and fibula. He is expected to make his way back to the octagon sometime this summer.

