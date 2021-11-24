"I'd imagine Max is probably heavier than Conor" - Conor McGregor's coach believes high-level fighters should be allowed to fight at their natural weight

John Kavanagh believes a rematch between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway should take place at the fighters' natural weight. The Straight Blast Gym head coach believes weight divisions should be set aside for non-title matchups between two superstars.

During an interview with Submission Radio, Kavanagh was asked which weight division he sees as fit for a potential McGregor-Holloway rematch. In response, Kavanagh said:

"The funny thing is like, you know, I think for guys at Conor's level and Max's level and those guys... I don't even know why they bother cutting weight anymore. It's almost like, just let them fight because I'd imagine Max is probably heavier than Conor outside of fighting. I heard stories of him getting up to a really high weight. So why would they agree to fight and then spend eight weeks trying to deplete themselves to get down to some weight class to fight for some belt? So Max has had a few belts, Conor has had a few belts, they've done that. Push that to one side... Just have them fight at their weight, whatever their weight is."

McGregor fought Holloway in 2013, back when the Irishman was a featherweight. In recent years, McGregor has mostly competed in the lightweight division, while the Hawaii native has been a steady presence in the title picture of the 145-pound weight class.

Watch Conor McGregor's coach talk about a potential rematch against Max Holloway:

Max Holloway believes he's on the shortlist of potential opponents for Conor McGregor

Max Holloway has cemented his status as the next title challenger for Alexander Volkanovski's UFC featherweight championship. However, 'Blessed' recently revealed that he's considering options outside of a Volkanovski trilogy bout.

One matchup that Holloway is apparently looking at is a rematch against former two-division champ Conor McGregor. Appearing on a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Holloway said:

"At the end of the day, obviously, Conor McGregor wants Dustin [Poirier], or he wants Nate [Diaz], or whatever. But anybody at ‘55 [lightweight] or ‘45 [featherweight] after those guys, my name pops up. You can go call Hunter [Campbell] right now, ask him who can sell, who’s gonna sell numbers with Conor, and they’re going to drop my name all the time. At the end of the day, I’m always on the shortlist for Conor, so we’ll see what happens."

Check out Max Holloway's full interview below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?

Edited by C. Naik