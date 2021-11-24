Conor McGregor's coach gives a timeline of the Irishman's return to combat training at Straight Blast Gym, says 'The Notorious' wants to jump back into 25 minute rounds

Conor McGregor's head coach John Kavanagh has revealed that the UFC superstar is returning to combat training soon.

McGregor has just made a full recovery after breaking his left leg at UFC 264. The former two-division champ recently posted videos of himself hitting the pads and going through various strength and conditioning exercises.

Per Kavanagh's latest update, the Irishman is now ready to take on combat sports training as he prepares for an eventual return to action. During an interview with Submission Radio, the Straight Blast Gym patriarch said:

"He's going to be back on the mats now in the next couple of weeks with me. He's doing a lot of strength training at the moment. The guy's jacked, I think he's going back as a middleweight. But he'll be back on the mats with me shortly. We'll start off with combat sports training again... Look, we'll start with drills and I actually joked and I said, 'Look, I'd rather if we just start off with some techniques, some drills, let's see where you're going.' And he's like, 'No, I'm gonna do five by five (five rounds and five minutes), that's what I'm going back to do.'"

Conor McGregor reveals who he wants to face in his return fight

Conor McGregor has made it clear he's fighting whoever holds the UFC lightweight title for his comeback fight. 'The Notorious' recently took to Twitter, dropping a massive hint about what's next for him:

"Hi lads, here goes.. clicks and the like. Your boss and what not. The Mac," Conor McGregor wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "I’m facing whoever the fuck has that LW title next. Deal with it. Take off your goggles and mark the trilogy ‘unfinished’. Deal with that too. The rest mentioned, after this. Deal. With. It"

The Irishman appears to be in no position to demand an instant title fight, especially in the stacked 155-pound weight class. He has fallen short in his two most recent fights against Dustin Poirier. However, McGregor is still easily the biggest star on the promotion's roster, and has received favors from the UFC brass in the past.

