"Why wasn't I at WrestleMania?" - Conor McGregor says he was not invited by WWE because he is 'feared'

Conor McGregor claims he was not invited to WrestleMania 38 as he is feared in the WWE. 'The Notorious' wrote in a recent tweet:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that’s why. Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that’s why.

A potential WrestleMania appearance for McGregor has always been anticipated, with bookmakers even giving out decent odds in 2018. However, the Irishman was absent in New Orleans and even now at the recently concluded event at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

McGregor's latest tweet drew a variety of responses from WWE superstars. Becky Lynch, who lost the RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair, believes the Irishman could have come to her assistance.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE @TheNotoriousMMA Hey man. I could have used you. Bianca brought an army. Next year? @TheNotoriousMMA Hey man. I could have used you. Bianca brought an army. Next year?

But other stars like Dolph Ziggler, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre immediately hit back at McGregor.

Conor McGregor believes he will develop a unique style on UFC return

Conor McGregor is currently rehabilitating the broken leg he suffered during his third encounter with Dustin Poirier. While the Irishman has lost his last three bouts at lightweight, he did not shy away from demanding a title shot on his return. Both UFC honcho Dana White and lightweight champion Charles Oliveira seemed open to the idea.

But McGregor has since shifted his focus, calling out Kamaru Usman for a welterweight title shot. Irrespective of who he fights, 'Notorious' can be expected to return later this year if things go well. The former two-division champ recently revealed that he has received the go-ahead to spar, beginning in April.

McGregor also believes that he will develop a very different style before returning to the octagon. The 33-year old recently said in an interview with Severe MMA:

“April, they said I can spar again and I can box again basically. So I’m just going to take it day by day. Hopefully, now, once I get back sparring, I’ll know weight, I’ll know feel, I’ll know my own style, you know what I mean? I’m going to develop a different style, I’d imagine, so I’ve been shadowboxing a bit lately and I feel like I’m just getting the bearing of myself. But I feel good. I’m grounded on my feet, I can stop and start and take off. It’s just the little twists or a torque I’ve just got to be careful on."

Watch Conor McGregor's interview with Severe MMA below:

