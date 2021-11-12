"Brother, you are done. We are filing" - Conor McGregor sends ominous message to Ali Abdelaziz in their latest Twitter war

On the fifth anniversary of his win vs. Eddie Alvarez, Conor McGregor hinted that he would vie for the lightweight title when he makes his UFC return.

Ali Abdelaziz, who has two clients vying for the same belt, didn't take the Irishman's words kindly. While disapproving of McGregor's claim, the manager was quick to remind 'The Notorious' that he has just one win in his last four fights.

In his ambiguous response, McGregor said Abdelaziz will go back to where he came from after he's done "filing." Unsurprisingly, the former two-division champ deleted his tweet moments later.

"Brother, you're done. We are filing. It's over. Back to where you came. Idiot! Blew it all. God bless," McGregor wrote.

Screenshot of Conor McGregor's response to Ali Abdelaziz.

While McGregor's words remain shrouded, one might guess he plans to sue Abdelaziz. However, it's all speculative at the moment.

The Dominance MMA founder reportedly slapped McGregor's friend and training partner, Dillon Danis, backstage at Madison Square Garden. Danis has denied the incident.

According to a report by MMA Fighting, Danis was escorted out of the arena after security guards were forced to intervene.

Conor McGregor fancies a fight against Michael Chandler "at some stage" in the future

Currently recovering from his leg injury, Conor McGregor's medial suspension will end in January 2022. The Irishman was recently seen hitting pads for the first time since July this year.

Although McGregor's UFC return remains unclear, he does seem to have a few opponents in mind.

The former lightweight champ recently exchanged words with Michael Chandler on Twitter, wherein both men agreed to fight each other at some point in the near future. 'Iron' is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 in a fight that was an absolute barnburner. McGregor has also hinted at fights against Max Holloway and Tony Ferguson.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats! @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!

The 33-year-old Irish star is also set to compete in a wheelchair boxing match for a charitable cause. His opponent will be celebrity impersonator Al Foran.

While the date of the event hasn't been confirmed, McGregor announced in August that he will most likely enter the squared circle in either November or December of this year.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please! 🥊 Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please! 🥊

Edited by Avinash Tewari