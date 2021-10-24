"1 euro 20 cent cheaper a pint" - Conor McGregor takes a shot at Guinness while promoting stout of his pub, The Black Forge Inn

Conor McGregor has challenged Irish staple Guinness in the battle for beer supremacy after releasing his own brand, "Forged Stout." The former two-division UFC champ fired a shot at his new rival, writing:

"I urge all stout lovers to try this! 1 euro 20 cent cheaper a pint than Guinness on premise. For this quality a stout, that price difference is astronomical. I’m on it all weekend with my whiskey. A really nice stout. My own black and white Irish cream!"

McGregor urged fans to sample his stout, which is available in his Dublin pub, The Black Forge Inn. 'The Notorious' also promised an "astronomical" difference between his stout and its competitors due to its more affordable price.

This, of course, isn't McGregor's first foray into the liquor business. In 2018, the Irishman founded Proper No. 12 Whiskey – a brand that has been largely successful. McGregor has said in the past that he enjoys Guinness alongside his Proper No. 12 Whiskey. However, it appears that those days are over.

Conor McGregor cashes out with Proper No. 12

Conor McGregor found himself at the top of Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes in 2021, ahead of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James. McGregor's income boost was made possible by the sale of the majority of his shares in his whiskey company.

The Irishman reportedly made $180 million in 2020, most of which came from the transaction. Despite selling the majority of shares in the brand, McGregor hinted that he'd still be closely involved with it moving forward. In an Instagram post, Conor McGregor said:

"Thanks to my Irish Whiskey fans all across the globe! Proper Twelve is my baby for life, and I am just warming up the barrels here! What I have in store for you all will not only take Proper Twelve to the absolute pinnacle of Irish Whiskey! But of all spirits! Next stop - Worldwide domination!!! I wake up each day with focus, drive, and a commitment to be the best in sport and in business - and the money follows. Never count me out!"

